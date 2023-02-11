Drug Addicts and Toughness?

What is it with former drug addicts being crazy and tough as hell. There is for sure a trend. Brendan Ward, Matt Brown, Court Mcgee, Mike Perry, Cachoeira, War Machine (I know he's a POS) but there is a trend where they talk about someone being a former drug addict and being in crazy fights. Can't be a coincidence. Can you think of a feel good story of a former drug addict being measured and not in these kinda fights? I'm sure there's a correlation between having that mentality of giving up everything then overcoming it to the point where losing is the easiest battle of your life.
 
To fight your way out of that hell you have to have a strong will. I just passed 20 years on Jan 23rd. To be able to dig yourself out of that hell takes alot and for a fighter I'd imagine they think even in worst positions/spots in a fight they've been in 10x worse on street.
 
To fight your way out of that hell you have to have a strong will. I just passed 20 years on Jan 23rd. To be able to dig yourself out of that hell takes alot and for a fighter I'd imagine they think even in worst positions/spots in a fight they've been in 10x worse on street.
Huge respect man. Looking forward to your debut, you could clean out a division!
 
It's not just about drugs/alcohol, usually it's people that overcome something is just going to be mentally tougher than people who haven't been through anything similar. Even people that have major injuries and overcome that is also going to be mentally stronger than others who haven't. It's basically people overcoming stuff, regardless of what it is. If it's something that requires a lot of physical and mental fortitude, they will be a lot tougher because of it. They won't be as easy to break because they already went through something that would break most people.
 
