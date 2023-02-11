Drug Addicts and Toughness?

MMAProfessional
What is it with former drug addicts being crazy and tough as hell. There is for sure a trend. Brendan Ward, Matt Brown, Court Mcgee, Mike Perry, Cachoeira, War Machine (I know he's a POS) but there is a trend where they talk about someone being a former drug addict and being in crazy fights. Can't be a coincidence. Can you think of a feel good story of a former drug addict being measured and not in these kinda fights? I'm sure there's a correlation between having that mentality of giving up everything then overcoming it to the point where losing is the easiest battle of your life.