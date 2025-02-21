  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Drs who use google? Should i be annoyed ?

Thought id share something thats bugging me the last visits to the drs. Ended up getting drop foot on the right foot permanetely. Wasnt sure why so did the intelligent thing and ignored it for a month before seeing dr ( wanted to make sure i wasnt doin more dmg using it. ).

First dr. Oh never heard of that. Google. Hilariously i see a article on ufc and it occuring. She reads it. Oh it might be something to do with the nerve... thanks dr google.

Month later different dr. Proceeds to google drop foot same discussion.

Left me kind of bemused. I mean whats the point if literally their opinion is direct from google......

Anyhow. No treatment plan or anything like that. Literally two appointments to read the first suggestion on google.....

Not overly fussed. Its just my funky brain im assuming ( stroke seizure etc ) and that legs already got a reconsyructed knee and no nerves on the bottom of my foot so. Getting a slight bit of strength back 3 months in so im winning i think.

Not sure how to take it hah
 
same thing happened to me nearly 2 years ago. I was just talking about this with colleagues. I could have done the same thing
 
You’re previous doctors were prob doing the same thing but not in front of you

Glorified WebMD puppets
 
This is what these idiots are doing while you're waiting in the exam room and their assistant is running the opening act of the bullshit show. They are trained to waste just enough of your "appointment" and then run through appx. a 2 minute vague surface explanation, hoping (not really, they don't care) you're stupid enough to not know they just ran the same google search you've already done.

If a doctor had the balls to do this right in front of me I'd close their computer and chew their ass the fuck out. You can't let these clowns walk on you. Go find a real doctor, I know it's not easy these days. Took my about 4 years to find a GP who is worth more than the stone it would take to sink them to the bottom of a river.
 
Just be glad they didn't fully rely on WebMD. Otherwise your drop foot will be diagnosed as a symptom of super COVID AIDS
 
