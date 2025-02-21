Drs who use google? Should i be annoyed ?

Thought id share something thats bugging me the last visits to the drs. Ended up getting drop foot on the right foot permanetely. Wasnt sure why so did the intelligent thing and ignored it for a month before seeing dr ( wanted to make sure i wasnt doin more dmg using it. ).



First dr. Oh never heard of that. Google. Hilariously i see a article on ufc and it occuring. She reads it. Oh it might be something to do with the nerve... thanks dr google.



Month later different dr. Proceeds to google drop foot same discussion.



Left me kind of bemused. I mean whats the point if literally their opinion is direct from google......



Anyhow. No treatment plan or anything like that. Literally two appointments to read the first suggestion on google.....



Not overly fussed. Its just my funky brain im assuming ( stroke seizure etc ) and that legs already got a reconsyructed knee and no nerves on the bottom of my foot so. Getting a slight bit of strength back 3 months in so im winning i think.



Not sure how to take it hah