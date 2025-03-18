44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 24,793
- Reaction score
- 30,535
Dropkick Murphys Suspended From X After Singer Calls Trump a ‘Rat and a Coward’ and Slams Elon Musk
The Dropkick Murphys had their X account suspended after calling President Trump a 'rat and a coward' and insulting Trump sidekick/X owner Elon Musk.
variety.com
Freeze Peach Absolutist indeed.
Here is the crazy part is they did not even do it on Twitter but got suspended for doing it during an interview. I don’t know who is softer Leon or Dumb Donny. Pretty soon we will get arrested for pointing out Emperor Trump is not wearing any clothes.
Can foreign MAGA Sherdoggers report any negative talk about Trump on a karate forum and still get you arrested? Asking for a friend.
This is reason #105 why my #LeonPuts are printing.