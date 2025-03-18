  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Dropkick Murphys suspended from Twitter for calling Trump a rat coward

variety.com

Dropkick Murphys Suspended From X After Singer Calls Trump a ‘Rat and a Coward’ and Slams Elon Musk

The Dropkick Murphys had their X account suspended after calling President Trump a 'rat and a coward' and insulting Trump sidekick/X owner Elon Musk.
variety.com variety.com

Freeze Peach Absolutist indeed.
Here is the crazy part is they did not even do it on Twitter but got suspended for doing it during an interview. I don’t know who is softer Leon or Dumb Donny. Pretty soon we will get arrested for pointing out Emperor Trump is not wearing any clothes.
Can foreign MAGA Sherdoggers report any negative talk about Trump on a karate forum and still get you arrested? Asking for a friend.

This is reason #105 why my #LeonPuts are printing.
 
Wait, I thought Elongated Muskrat was a free speech absolutist.

This can't be right.
 
Pretty lame and hypocritical. While I do think theres probably a line you can cross even on social media, this isnt it.
 
Rational Poster said:
This is more fascism.

Free speech for me, not for thee.

Elon also suspended Bill Burr recently too for a similar offense. (Hurting Elon's feelings)
He did?lol! I haven't watched what Bill Burr said but its not surprising that the snowflakes are showing their true colors yet again.
 
nhbfan8080 said:
He did?lol! I haven't watched what Bill Burr said but its not surprising that the snowflakes are showing their true colors yet again.
Not sure if he still is suspended. Bill Burr ripped into him pretty hard after it happened too.

Called him a laminated face Nazi or something along those lines.
 
