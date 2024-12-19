Opinion 'Drone' events have been happening for a while now

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,531
Reaction score
6,780
This news , about the drones, doesnt seem to be a news actually.
Drones, aka orbs, aka ufo's , could be seen in the sky for the last couple of years if not since ever
have a look at this video , posted at least 3 years ago , and all will be more understandable whats going on and why the gov is silent

to me it looks like the intensity is increasing as the time goes by , but why, i dont know
 
You know they say objects have been flying in the sky since 1903.

Pretty crazy.
 
 
It's a slow roll out so people get used to seeing aliens
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,911
Messages
56,677,151
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top