A little pet peeve of mine is when the 1st car at the traffic light takes forever to get moving when the light turns green. And then there are those that get moving at a very lethargic pace. I am not expecting them to take off like a jack rabbit but be attentive and get moving with reasonable haste, in consideration for all the cars behind you.



I don't know if my recollection is wrong but I don't remember people being soo dam slow back in 90s and early 2000s.