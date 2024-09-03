Social Driving - people who take forever to get moving when the light turns green

A little pet peeve of mine is when the 1st car at the traffic light takes forever to get moving when the light turns green. And then there are those that get moving at a very lethargic pace. I am not expecting them to take off like a jack rabbit but be attentive and get moving with reasonable haste, in consideration for all the cars behind you.

I don't know if my recollection is wrong but I don't remember people being soo dam slow back in 90s and early 2000s.
 
It’s fucking BAD out there. People oblivious everywhere you look. Distracted and wholly uninterested in being efficient members of society.

Keep right except to pass you dumb cunts!!!
 
My favorite is when the same assholes drift forward at first, like they need that green light NOW. Then they get a bit too far, have to stop, light turns green, and they're the last to move if next to other lanes to compare.
 
If I see a green light and line of cars sitting there waiting to go, I use the left turning lane to run alongside them until I see a giant gap (there's usually several) and then jump back in line. I usually end up in the front somewhere.

This act angers many motorists on the roadway.
 
I too get annoyed when someone wastes whole seconds of my life
 
