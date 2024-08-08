Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
In your gut feeling or just your subjective perspective, which do you feel is less dangerous?
I'm going to say both are dangerous to a degree. But I feel like I have no control in a plane and if something bad happens there that's it, while you feel like you have control when driving.
Even saying that driving has a lot more ways to get into an accident and you can't control how other people drive.
So it's pretty close I'd say.
