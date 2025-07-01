This is why pad work often doesn’t say much.
Youd have guys down at your local mma gym who look better doing that combo.
But it’s all about getting in position to land that combo, and setting it up, that’s where so much of the art is.
Cute. Khamzat by sub RD1
Everyone should know by now Chimaev will sprint to get behind and look for the choke.
Sounds like living death for a man rocked badly by a 155erBefore his fight with Whittaker I sat down and hit a DDP fight marathon.
What stood out the most - no matter how or where the fight went, people get hurt with Dricus hits them. Obvious reactions.
Being so unorthodox with his striking is arguably his superpower. He hits harder than you expect, moves funky, is hard to time and when you get tagged you're immediately in trouble.
Heard this every time Khamzat fightsDricus ain't Whittaker with ZERO game plan who also happens to be much smaller, shorter than Khamzat. He is actually bigger, stronger, more powerful than Khamzat. He has been grappling all his life. Dricus never retreats. He only walks forward. Khamzat is not going to be able to impose his will on him like he did with Whittaker.
Dricus via round 3 or 4 KO/TKO
Could be round 2, but more likely to be 3 or 4.
Let's see how is right.