Media Dricus practicing combinations for UFC 319

Chimaev circles to DDP’s right, shoots, strangles. That’s how I picture it going down anyway.
 
This is why pad work often doesn’t say much.

Youd have guys down at your local mma gym who look better doing that combo.

But it’s all about getting in position to land that combo, and setting it up, that’s where so much of the art is.
 
wildchild88 said:
This is why pad work often doesn’t say much.

Youd have guys down at your local mma gym who look better doing that combo.

But it’s all about getting in position to land that combo, and setting it up, that’s where so much of the art is.
Right, anyone can look impressive on the pads and on the bag when you where they are going to be and you are just doing the same motion over and over.

The hard part is putting it all together and landing it in a fight against someone who doesn't want to get hit.
 
Everyone should know by now Chimaev will sprint to get behind and look for the choke.
 
wildchild88 said:
This is why pad work often doesn’t say much.

Youd have guys down at your local mma gym who look better doing that combo.

But it’s all about getting in position to land that combo, and setting it up, that’s where so much of the art is.
Before his fight with Whittaker I sat down and hit a DDP fight marathon.

What stood out the most - no matter how or where the fight went, people get hurt with Dricus hits them. Obvious reactions.

Being so unorthodox with his striking is arguably his superpower. He hits harder than you expect, moves funky, is hard to time and when you get tagged you're immediately in trouble.
 
Cus D’Amato was known to philosophize over the nuance of ‘skill vs will’

…perhaps Dricus simply epitomizes the later.🤔
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Cute. Khamzat by sub RD1
Dricus ain't Whittaker with ZERO game plan who also happens to be much smaller, shorter than Khamzat. He is actually bigger, stronger, more powerful than Khamzat. He has been grappling all his life. Dricus never retreats. He only walks forward. Khamzat is not going to be able to impose his will on him like he did with Whittaker.


Dricus via round 3 or 4 KO/TKO

Could be round 2, but more likely to be 3 or 4.

Let's see how is right.
 
fizzlehiss said:
Everyone should know by now Chimaev will sprint to get behind and look for the choke.
Khamzat will get knocked out way faster via those powerbombs, if he does not fight smart while trying to bullrush. The bullrushing works with someone who is afraid of engaging in grappling/takedowns and attempting to escape.
 
He should be spamming knees down the middle and soccer kicks. Khamzat will shoot for his dear life.
 
rjmbrd said:
Before his fight with Whittaker I sat down and hit a DDP fight marathon.

What stood out the most - no matter how or where the fight went, people get hurt with Dricus hits them. Obvious reactions.

Being so unorthodox with his striking is arguably his superpower. He hits harder than you expect, moves funky, is hard to time and when you get tagged you're immediately in trouble.
Sounds like living death for a man rocked badly by a 155er
 
MMAFanCal said:
Dricus ain't Whittaker with ZERO game plan who also happens to be much smaller, shorter than Khamzat. He is actually bigger, stronger, more powerful than Khamzat. He has been grappling all his life. Dricus never retreats. He only walks forward. Khamzat is not going to be able to impose his will on him like he did with Whittaker.


Dricus via round 3 or 4 KO/TKO

Could be round 2, but more likely to be 3 or 4.

Let's see how is right.
Heard this every time Khamzat fights
 
The people made the video title up. This video is more than a year old. This was when he was fighting Strickland.
 
