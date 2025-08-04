  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dricus on his toughest opponent

No shoutout to the only one that KO'd him?

It was because Dricus was destroying Soldic most of the time. Dricus rag dolled him in the first fight winning it via R2 KO/TKO and the 2nd fight, he got caught in round 3. He was struggling with cut to welterweight so his chin was weak. It was his last fight at welterweight.

He is talking about who was the toughest overall for him at middleweight.

No shoutout to the only one that KO'd him?
Khamzat is intimidating no doubt. He's got that ISIS look in his eye like he's about to take your head the perfect heel.
 
No love for winning the belt from Strickland...
 
No shoutout to the only one that KO'd him?

The only reason I clicked on the video was to have a laugh knowing he would pick someone he doesn't have a loss to.

There's a 95% chance that when an MMA fighter or boxer is asked this question, they will refuse to credit someone who has beaten them (at least in this case DDP has a win over Soldic too).
 
I think he is just being respectful. He put an absolute clinic on Izzy, beat Izzy in every facet of MMA, that was easy money for him
 
