





Cliffs:



- Some jewelry and beer nonsense.

- Khamzat is very special. Not overrated at all. Dricus has been watching Khamzat's rise since he was in welterweight. Used to think they might fight one day.

- Responding to Khamzat's claim that Dricus' weird style does not matter when they are on the ground, "he has never grappled with anyone like me"

- To the question of everyone favoring Khamzat and him being a favorite while no one believing in Dricus despite him being the champion being the +200 underdog does not matter. It would be no different if he was -400 favorite.

- Comparing resumes, the fighters they fought and their ranks, it is not even a comparison.

- Khamzat had a lot of hype backing him up while Dricus was rather unknown. In some ways, Dricus rise to becoming champion, is what everyone hoped Khamzat would be.

- Does not care too much about Caio, Imavov, RDR. Thinks Caio beats Imavov, but the only fight that interests him is Khamzat fight.

- Seems hyped, excited and cannot wait for the next week to fight Khamzat.