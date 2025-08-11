  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dricus: "Khamzat is the only fight that gets me excited. I can't wait for the next week"

Cliffs:

- Some jewelry and beer nonsense.
- Khamzat is very special. Not overrated at all. Dricus has been watching Khamzat's rise since he was in welterweight. Used to think they might fight one day.
- Responding to Khamzat's claim that Dricus' weird style does not matter when they are on the ground, "he has never grappled with anyone like me"
- To the question of everyone favoring Khamzat and him being a favorite while no one believing in Dricus despite him being the champion being the +200 underdog does not matter. It would be no different if he was -400 favorite.
- Comparing resumes, the fighters they fought and their ranks, it is not even a comparison.
- Khamzat had a lot of hype backing him up while Dricus was rather unknown. In some ways, Dricus rise to becoming champion, is what everyone hoped Khamzat would be.
- Does not care too much about Caio, Imavov, RDR. Thinks Caio beats Imavov, but the only fight that interests him is Khamzat fight.
- Seems hyped, excited and cannot wait for the next week to fight Khamzat.
 
