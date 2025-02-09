  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Dricus 'Khamzat is next. I can outwrestle him'

M

MMAFanCal

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 4, 2021
Messages
1,337
Reaction score
2,263
Call him crazy especially Khamzat/Dagestani style wrestling fans, but he does exactly what he says consistently.

 
Shit will be wild. Either khamzat finishes him in 2 rounds, or dricus outlasts him in 5.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Shit will be wild. Either khamzat finishes him in 2 rounds, or dricus outlasts him in 5.
Click to expand...
If it goes past 3, I could see Khamzat wilting and getting finished too. It's a textbook fight that HAS to be made - one of the rare occasions where you have no idea what's going to happen before it happens.
 
188912345 said:
Hehe, neither has Khamzat. Clash of the titans. Just hope it doesn't end with one of them blowing their ACL or some silliness like that.
Click to expand...
I agree with that. Khamzat has done what he said and so has Dricus. Can't fucking wait.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mind Mine
Khamzat vs Dricus say it with your chest thread. Post your predictions
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
The Siege
The Siege
R
I give DDP the edge against Khamzat
5 6 7
Replies
137
Views
4K
Tweak896
Tweak896
Young Calf Kick
This MW division is tailor-made for Khamzat
2
Replies
28
Views
892
rightfight777
R
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Media Izzy better get that ko fast, he can not survive this wrestling
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley
octagonation
Media Khamzat Chimaev: talks about Whittaker fight, says DDP beats Strickland, says he is not barred from the US, talks illness, talks about Kangaroo
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,110
Messages
56,875,727
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top