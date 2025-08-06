  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dricus interview

Cliffs:

- Some stuff about how nice Chicago is blah blah
- Plans to fight Khamzat head on and not try to avoid the bullying. 'If you want to bully me, let's go' mentality.
- To question of how much is his walk around weight and how far he is away from 185 lbs, he said he walks around at 225 - 230 lbs and he slims down. He is cutting weight and is on-point right now.
- Everyone at championship level is equally good with minor differences. Anyone can win. It is the mindset that sets him apart where he considers him mentally unbreakable
- To the question of moving up, he said the middleweight is very exciting and a lot of reshuffling happening so he does not plan to move up. Eventually, he will move up.
- With the iconic building, he wants to make a statement and wants to make a big impact when he gets into the Octagon.
- Does not like ice hockey
- Against the question of a 6'7" 320 lbs footballer, he says strength for strength, "I am not winning that', but will need to have use skills for skills, agility, speed to overcome.
 
