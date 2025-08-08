



Cliffs:



- Both guys made their debut in UFC a few months apart

- Khamzat came in with a lot of fanfare and hype while Dricus who came in as ex-double champ from KSW, but had very little hype behind him.

- There should be no excuses of anyone past their prime. Both are at the absolute peak of their games.

- Dricus says, Khamzat is very special. What makes him special, is the fact that he is unbeaten. Also, the massive hype. People see him as a champion, but he is not.

- His style is awkward and people have not figured it out because they don't take it seriously. Dricus believes, it is a superior style.

- Strickland is a tough guy to finish because is constantly walking backwards. He does not really want to engage so you have to really chase him. He hides behind his shoulder.

- Khamzat is a very aggressive style fighter so 100% Dricus is going to be looking for a finish.

- I am not waiting for later rounds. Totally not me. Too much risk to put eggs in that basket. Dricus is going from the word go. Not going to take any chances to wait for the later rounds because what if it does not happen? Just going for the kill from the word go.

- Nothing new about the card in Africa.