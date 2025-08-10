Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
People are getting carried away with this Chimaev hype, 'cause of the easy fight Khamzat just had against Robert. I know Khamzat is a Vegas and fan favorite, but I don't see it being enough. Chimaev's a specialist, while DDP is a versatile champion. #teamandstill