Dricus has potential to become GOAT

Hes so good already top 5 middleweight of all time. He has phenomenal wrestling, great striking and good gas tank. I can’t see him losing in years. He could also move up to LHW
 
DDP has that Khabib/Islam striking


Dude will have the worst looking striking, but then out of the blue land a 1-2 perfectly to rock you
 
Every new champ has potential to be goat until we get to the end of their run. DDP works good when he can impose his plan and be the hammer, but really curious how he responds to someone like Khamzat who is always the hammer.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
DDP has that Khabib/Islam striking


Dude will have the worst looking striking, but then out of the blue land a 1-2 perfectly to rock you
That's because he has decent timing and hits really hard. He often really sits on his punches. He's alright is what I'm saying by mma standards.
 
He's beaten 3 former champs in a row. Definitely on an impressive run.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves yet. This was one defense of the title. If he defends a few times, then we can perhaps start those convos.
 
He's going to get cracked by a heavy hitter. He throws heavy himself and has good power but he leaves himself wide open to counters a lot. I'm honestly surprised adesanya blew it last night because ddp was getting slower and more telegraphic as the fight went on.

Ddp has great heart and battles through a bouts of tiredness well. All that walloping around really drains ya though when you're missing.
 
He's already the GOAT by the standard sherdog definition.

That definition being "the last champion to win a fight, regardless of opponent or the style of the win"

He's the best to ever do it, mang. Just taken Belal's crown, right boys?
 
Dricus has a ways to go before getting to goat status. Thst wasn’t the same Izzy from 4 years ago. The spider is so much further ahead of dricus it’s not close right now. I think his style sooner or later is going to get him ko’d. He gets hit too much and eventually that chin will crack.
 
