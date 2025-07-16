His frame is the opposite of ArtemGOAT. He's got such long arms compared to his torso. Very high ape index for this African champ
Clean air and clean foodThere’s something in that African soil mannn I’m telling you.
Take for example American long distance runners who spend a couple months in Kenya and end up improving their marathon times by a whole bunch.
Definitely gonna be more challenging than fighting Burns or Usman. If it goes the way I think it will it'll be in the running for fight of the year.Chimaev is in for the fight of his life
i'd argue DDP is as well. should be a good fight