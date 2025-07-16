Media Dricus Duplessis reveals his shape 1 month out from UFC 319

There’s something in that African soil mannn I’m telling you.

Take for example American long distance runners who spend a couple months in Kenya and end up improving their marathon times by a whole bunch.
 
Clean air and clean food
 
Chimaev has two choices in this fight. Give everything he has in the first to try to get the finish, or pace himself and try to win a 5 round war. I think his best option is probably the first one because if he doesn't push the pace, DDP will, and by the 3rd round Chimaev will be drowning. I'm not liking Chimaev's chances in this fight.
 
You can't deny the physicality this man has as a champion. What he lacks in fluidity, skills, and nuance he more than makes up for in tenacity, strength, stamina , and fight IQ. Bro is a physical specimen.

Idk if those will be enough to deal with a talent like khamzat but I can't wait to find out. If khamzat gets drug into the 4th and 5th round of a competitive fight I see DDP holding onto that title
 
DDP and Ngannou

bafkreievi2itfcsjxutzmotsx4avw3u25qqfkw2rpnglahummpj6teryru@jpeg
 
Chimaev is in for the fight of his life
Definitely gonna be more challenging than fighting Burns or Usman. If it goes the way I think it will it'll be in the running for fight of the year.
 
Clean air and clean food
The guy has been an athlete all his life. His parents put him in Judo at only age 4. Got his blackbelt at age 14. Competed in South African nationals until he switched to no-gi wrestling. He has played Rugby all his life, which is something that is seen in his fighting style. His biggest issue was his nose and breathing, which was fixed just before the Whittaker fight.
 
