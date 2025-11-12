Media Dricus DuPlessis predicts Islam vs Jack Della Madalena

this isnt the opinion of Dricus du Plessis, a generally well-spoken and thoughtful individual.

this is the opinion of a man with PTSD (look at the eyes) after being grapple-fucked by a Southern Russian for 5 straight rounds, therefore cerebrally he is basically unable to pick any other opinion, the match up is another Southern Russian wrestler facing off against a striker.
 
jeff7b9 said:
He looks like he wakes up with his sheets and pillows on the floor after nightmares of trying to get Khamzat off him.
Click to expand...
ptsd-kitten-war-video-flashback-meme-ns77rtuhomwfsu27.gif
 
Wow! Did not realize me posting this as a prediction of Islam vs JDM would end up becoming a "let's all trash Dricus DuPlessis" fest. One loss and suddenly, you are the worst MMA fighter ever who can be beaten by every Tom, Dick and Harry. What a pathetic and petty little negative bunch.
 
Last edited:
Agree with the above comments.

DDP is heavily influenced in his view at the moment based on getting violated by Khamzat, and having no answer.

Whether or not the same happens to JDM remains to be seen, but also their preparations in their respective bouts might be radically different.

Dricis had said in the lead up to his fight with Chimaev that they weren't even going to try to avoid the takedown, that he was going to try and fight off his back, and rely on scrambles to get back to the feet.

It showed. He was taken down at will. And the latter part of that game plan did not work.

JDMs team might have a different game plan of trying to stuff the TDs and maintain distance altogether.

Remains to be seen, but it feels like DDP may be projecting his experience here.
 
Islam is not Khamzat when it comes to wrestling and top control.

I think we will see a lot of standup, unless Islam takes him down early and catches JDM in a choke while he's trying to get up.

I liked JDMs level changes and uppercuts etc vs Belal, he's not an easy guy to just shoot in on anymore.
 
I do think JDM will be better prepared and more competitive than DDP was against Khamzat. DDP seemed like he started to believe the memes about him and actually thought he was gonna looney toons his way to victory.

But I also wouldn’t be shocked if it ends up being a “levels to this” performance and Islam at 170 is just too strong and bulldozes JDM.
 
Islam never fought a striker on the level of JDM, nor had to deal with the footwork.

JDM has dealt with grapplers, but struggled at times, especially against Burns.

It's a pick'em.
 
He thinks Della is gonna get Chimaevd, coming from experience
 
jeff7b9 said:
He looks like he wakes up with his sheets and pillows on the floor after nightmares of trying to get Khamzat off him.
Click to expand...
lol, its so true. Like we are all projecting but it does actually seem like he is fucked up from that fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

thewhiterooster
does anyone else think della maddalena vs islam will play out like chimaev vs duplessis?
2
Replies
35
Views
846
chinarice
chinarice
Karate Kid
Belal Muhammad Believes Islam Makhachev Can Finish Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
21
Views
864
Lee Danger
Lee Danger
MMAPrecisePunch
“New here — who you got: Islam or Jack Della Maddalena?”
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
oski
‘Pure class’… Islam Makhachev’s message to Jack Della Maddalena
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
oski
oski
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
20
Views
416
AppliedScience
AppliedScience

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,687
Messages
58,454,394
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top