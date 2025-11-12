Agree with the above comments.



DDP is heavily influenced in his view at the moment based on getting violated by Khamzat, and having no answer.



Whether or not the same happens to JDM remains to be seen, but also their preparations in their respective bouts might be radically different.



Dricis had said in the lead up to his fight with Chimaev that they weren't even going to try to avoid the takedown, that he was going to try and fight off his back, and rely on scrambles to get back to the feet.



It showed. He was taken down at will. And the latter part of that game plan did not work.



JDMs team might have a different game plan of trying to stuff the TDs and maintain distance altogether.



Remains to be seen, but it feels like DDP may be projecting his experience here.