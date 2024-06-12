I have no idea what to think about Adesanya after that performance against Strickland.



It's one thing to lose.. but it's another thing to get beat for 5 rounds and never really show any sense of urgency or attempt anything to try and change the outcome of the fight. It was just baffling. I guess you can chop it up to him being badly hurt in the first round and just coasting the rest of the fight..



But to me that fight didn't look like someone I would bet on to win the belt back.



I'm also not at all sold on Dricus.. but he's Atleast been showing up and putting on the pressure and fighting with confidence.. so ill pick him.