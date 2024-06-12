BoxerMaurits
Allright Sherbro’s, so the fight was actually supposed to be officially announced earlier this week… as the UFC informed both fighters’ management. However, for some reason, it hasn’t happened yet.
I thought you guys shouldn’t have to wait any longer though, so here it is!
Izzy vs DDP in Perth, for the UFC Middleweight Championship of the world.
Who’s going to win?
And what are your thoughts on Adesanya getting a title-shot while coming off a loss? Obviously this fight is big business, but still..
Anyways, if you don’t know, now you know
