Rumored Dricus du Plessis will defend his Middleweight-title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on August 18

Who wins?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
11,191
Reaction score
36,749
Allright Sherbro’s, so the fight was actually supposed to be officially announced earlier this week… as the UFC informed both fighters’ management. However, for some reason, it hasn’t happened yet.

I thought you guys shouldn’t have to wait any longer though, so here it is! ;)
Izzy vs DDP in Perth, for the UFC Middleweight Championship of the world.

Who’s going to win?
And what are your thoughts on Adesanya getting a title-shot while coming off a loss? Obviously this fight is big business, but still..

Anyways, if you don’t know, now you know :cool:

1718151456212.png
 
Dricus is gonna lose, bad. This is a whack stylistic matchup for him. He doesn't have Sean Strickland's defense, he's gonna get tagged up bad by a faster, smarter and technically superior striker, who's also not scarily chinny like Whittaker.
 
Fine with it, DDP will win.

Won't be easy, but definitely rolling with Dricus. Dricus is stupid durable, has superb cardio, and mixes it up with sheer athleticism.

Izzy is the more skilled fighter, but that's nothing new to DDP.

I think if I still felt Izzy was the better ahtlete, I'd lean his way - but honestly, I don't.
 
Siver! said:
Fine with it, DDP will win.

Won't be easy, but definitely rolling with Dricus. Dricus is stupid durable, has superb cardio, and mixes it up with sheer athleticism.

Izzy is the more skilled fighter, but that's nothing new to DDP.

I think if I still felt Izzy was the better ahtlete, I'd lean his way - but honestly, I don't.


DDP's skills are downplayed because he's unorthodox. You don't get to where he is without being very very skilled.
 
Portland8242 said:
Dricus is gonna lose, bad. This is a whack stylistic matchup for him. He doesn't have Sean Strickland's defense, he's gonna get tagged up bad by a faster, smarter and technically superior striker, who's also not scarily chinny like Whittaker.

If Izzy gets tagged by DDP the way Sean landed on him he’s going to sleep
 
About damn time :)

ufc-middleweight-champion-israel-adesanya-830514538-2.jpg
 
I believe DDP will dominate him. A third round finish on the ground.

Izzy is clearly not invincible anymore, he’s lost lots of drive, he’s mentally checked out. He’s too much of a liability now that he’s been dethroned.

If he zones out like he did against Strickland, DDP is going to massacre him. Which is a safer pick imo than a decision win.
 
Depends on which Izzy shows up. If he tries to point fight against Dricus he will lose, if he puts some urgency into it like against Costa or Rob, then he stands a very decent chance.
 
I think Izzy takes it personally but he can be very inconsistent
 
I have no idea what to think about Adesanya after that performance against Strickland.

It's one thing to lose.. but it's another thing to get beat for 5 rounds and never really show any sense of urgency or attempt anything to try and change the outcome of the fight. It was just baffling. I guess you can chop it up to him being badly hurt in the first round and just coasting the rest of the fight..

But to me that fight didn't look like someone I would bet on to win the belt back.

I'm also not at all sold on Dricus.. but he's Atleast been showing up and putting on the pressure and fighting with confidence.. so ill pick him.
 
If the fight was taking place in DDPs African motherland he would win. Without being able to breathe in African air he might lose.
 
I hope Still Knocks, knocks this Still Buster Out !

Chuweeeeweeeeee
 
