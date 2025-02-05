  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Dricus du plessis walk around weight.

That is crazy … I thought Paulo Costa was the heaviest one …
 
Walk around weight means nothing. He’s not in fight shape at 230. How much he weighs on fight night is all that matters.
 
I wouldn’t have guessed that high

He is in fact a big boy at MW

What’s his “in-cage” weight? 210lbs?
 
Maybe out of training camp. Most likely closer to 205-210 post water weight cut. 231 lbs to 185 would put him in the 25% rehydration category
 
it's hard. there needs to be weight divisions they just need to put a limit on cage weight or bonus/deduct purse for it
That wouldnt work and would be extremely dangerous. Gravity testing is legit the only thing possible I believe
 
