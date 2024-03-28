Rumored Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya Headlining UFC 305 In Perth, Australia - August 17th

What an absolute disgrace. Dana is scared shitless if going to Africa.
 
Woot woot! DDP gonna dominate adesanya. I think he can finish him too, maybe round 3 sub. Hard to imagine adesanya getting finished but I can see his mentality leaving him vulnerable here, more so even than against Strickland
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Woot woot! DDP gonna dominate adesanya. I think he can finish him too, maybe round 3 sub. Hard to imagine adesanya getting finished but I can see his mentality leaving him vulnerable here, more so even than against Strickland
Click to expand...
did yall forget that he was 0-3 against poatan before beating him the last time. also,ddp's face looked so sliced up with strickland's philly shell, can't imagine what izzy would do to it. ddp is royally fucked if he doesn't get his takedowns, his standup is some of the ugliest that i have seen in a while.
 
Makes sense. Didn't expect them to go to Africa any time soon.
 
Get TKOd. Pull off a comeback after getting dominated. Get absolutely dismantled and have your opponent say you fought like an amateur.

Get a title shot.

U Fight Cheap 101
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Israel Adesanya says he was supposed to headline UFC 300 against Du Plessis, but Dricus didn’t want it
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
markg171
markg171
D
Media Dricus Du Plessis says he is the new best boxer in the UFC after defeating Strickland
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
clackers
clackers
Unheralded Truth
Media The South African: Dricus du Plessis first title defense will be against this fighter
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Megatronlee
Megatronlee
Koya
Media Dricus Du Plessis Holds No Grudge Against Sean Strickland After UFC 296 Brawl
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
4K
chinarice
chinarice
Unheralded Truth
Media DDP on Strickland and Chimaev asking for a fight: Prefers to not gamble with champ status
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,815
Messages
55,309,115
Members
174,732
Latest member
herrsackbauer

Share this page

Back
Top