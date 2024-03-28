Sad it ain't in Miami, but an interesting main event.
did yall forget that he was 0-3 against poatan before beating him the last time. also,ddp's face looked so sliced up with strickland's philly shell, can't imagine what izzy would do to it. ddp is royally fucked if he doesn't get his takedowns, his standup is some of the ugliest that i have seen in a while.Woot woot! DDP gonna dominate adesanya. I think he can finish him too, maybe round 3 sub. Hard to imagine adesanya getting finished but I can see his mentality leaving him vulnerable here, more so even than against Strickland
Wasn't aware that Sydney is in Africa
Nope. NZ is not Australia and Australians don't like Izzy. Izzy would have more support in the US than in Australia.Ufc stackin' the deck in Cry Baby Izzy's favor.
Never mind Strickland, my boy Jared is getting absolutely FUCKED.A match I’m looking forward to, but Izzy getting another TS after a loss just feels wrong. Strickland must be fuming.
Never mind Strickland, my boy Jared is getting absolutely FUCKED.
We are the Sydney of the west.Wasn't aware that Perth is in Sydney
Izzy got booed last time he was in Aus facing Strickland.Ufc stackin' the deck in Cry Baby Izzy's favor.
We are the Sydney of the west.