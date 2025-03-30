Media Dricus du Plessis Takes Random Shots at Shara Bullet

I hope he lays the smackdown on his roody-poo candy ass
 
But yea these arent the greatest insults.
 
HHJ said:
That fight would make alot of money.
Shara can't even break into the top 15 properly. The right fun fight for Shara should be Costa. Costa fell hard from the rankings. He should be around 10-15 now. Bangkok ready Marvin should be around that rank too. Both guys were ranked too high for the past few years.
 
NoSmilez said:
Shara can't even break into the top 15 properly. The right fun fight for Shara should be Costa. Costa fell hard from the rankings. He should be around 10-15 now. Bangkok ready Marvin should be around that rank too. Both guys were ranked too high for the past few years.
Title shot for Shara Bullet.


PIRACY.
 
HHJ said:
Title shot for Shara Bullet.


PIRACY.
Nah Shara is going to get beat up. DDP isn't a technician. That stoppage is going to be rough. It's not cool to do that to someone who is fighting with a disability.
 
Ehhh, not the biggest fan of going after a guys disability.
 
