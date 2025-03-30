Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
That fight would make alot of money.DDP shouldn't even address Shara Bullet. He is not even a contender. This is petty.
Shara can't even break into the top 15 properly. The right fun fight for Shara should be Costa. Costa fell hard from the rankings. He should be around 10-15 now. Bangkok ready Marvin should be around that rank too. Both guys were ranked too high for the past few years.That fight would make alot of money.
Title shot for Shara Bullet.
Nah Shara is going to get beat up. DDP isn't a technician. That stoppage is going to be rough. It's not cool to do that to someone who is fighting with a disability.Title shot for Shara Bullet.
DDP seems to enjoy trolling multiple people at the same timeSeems weird to be taking shots at an unranked fighter who just lost to a Welterweight.
I guess he's responding to this
Shara Bullet Reveals Only Result of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Fight That Will Make Him ‘Happy’Shara Magomedov is providing his verdict over Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev and expecting only one result for his happinesswww.essentiallysports.com