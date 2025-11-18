Dricus Du Plessis starts with MMA promoting - new internationally broadcasted event, KNOX Legacy

After feeling let down by the UFC not trusting the infrastructure of an African country, Dricus du Plessis now take things into his own hands and will be part of

the launching of a new international MMA event in Cape Town, South Africa.



The City of Cape Town, KNOX Hydrate and the EFC formally on Monday announced the launch of the KNOX Legacy Series, a world-class mixed martial arts

event will see Cape Town’s best local MMA athletes take on elite challengers from across the globe, bringing a true international showdown to one of the

world’s most iconic cities.



Speaking at the event, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed the City’s support for hosting major global sporting events:



“I have seen why Dricus is a champion, and it’s because he does not give up, this has been a long time in the making and been a passion and a vision of

his for a couple of years now. Determined to make these big fight nights happen. We are very privileged that this is going to be hosted in Cape Town."



"When it stood clear that it was going to be overwhelmingly expensive getting the UFC to sanction an event, Dricus was still locked in on bringing an MMA

event to Cape Town and he was determined to see it through."



"There is a huge fan base in Cape Town, we know there will be big support for the event in the city and we know it will be broadcast nationally and internationally.

This will help us significantly in showing that Cape Town can host a UFC fight with Dricus in the future.”



KNOX is co-founded by UFC superstar Dricus du Plessis. He shared a few words and his vision for the series:



“Amazing to be here, amazing to be back! Sitting here feels almost like it was when I was back in the EFC. It’s incredible how it went full circle. What I want

to speak about is what this event represents. Not about only the fights or the fighters and how amazing that’s going to be...



For me it was a vision. From the first day I started mixed martial arts and decided I’m going to do this professionally, I’ve never had another job in my life. And all

of us that are here in South Africa know about this sport because the EFC gave us all that platform to make it happen. That’s why we partnered with them for this.

They started MMA on the African continent and took it to that level. Now I will look to do my part.”