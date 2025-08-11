  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dricus Du Plessis Reveals How Many Beers He Had After Israel Adesanya Win

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
113,721
Reaction score
213,761
Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-62-8.png

Dricus Du Plessis can hold his drinks.

Du Plessis’ love for beer is well known to the point that he was gifted a can by a fan during a post-fight press conference. The UFC middleweight champion even celebrated a win with a beer drinking race, which he unfairly lost.

Du Plessis successfully defended his title with a submission win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth last year. During his after party, “Stillknocks” was challenged to a beer drinking race by Australian TikToker Jackson. While Du Plessis downed his pint in seconds, Jackson cheated to beat the South African by pouring his pint inside his t-shirt. While Du Plessis had a look of disbelief on his face, he only found out later that he had been cheated. Du Plessis recently revealed that he was approximately 20 beers down during the challenge. While the champ doesn’t like to party hard on the night of his fights, he makes up for the missed beers next day.

Du Plessis Celebrates Hard the Day After a Victory​


“That was after the Izzy fight, I think. Probably, maybe like 20 [beers], maybe a bit more,” Du Plessis told Shak MMA. “That was a day after the fight, we were in a couple of beers for that… That’s afternoon. On fight nights I don’t stay out late. Even my after parties, anything, I can’t do it on fight night. My adrenaline dump, I’ll have a beer or two, good food, I’ll go to my room, relax, take it all in… And then the next day the celebration starts. I’ll sleep in, eat as much as I possibly can and that goes alongside with the beers that I haven’t been having for the past two months.”

Du Plessis is unbeaten since 2018 and currently booked for his third title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

Dricus Du Plessis Reveals How Many Beers He Had After Israel Adesanya Win

Dricus Du Plessis can hold his drinks.
Per the @Kowboy On Sherdog's OP: During his after party, “Stillknocks” was challenged to a beer drinking race by Australian TikToker Jackson. While Du Plessis downed his pint in seconds, Jackson cheated to beat the South African by pouring his pint inside his t-shirt.

Mannnn, "Australian TikToker Jackson" has besmirched our Aussie fan's good name.

<codychoke>

That wankin' plonker deserves an adrenalized Sean Strickland sparring session.
 
if-you-cheat-you-will-win-qotd.gif


@helax @TeTe

houston-astros-astros.gif
 
20 beers is a lot, unless it’s small beers and below 5% alc. Stop pretending to be badass behind a keyboard guys.
 
3 beers and Im in puke city for the night and the rest of the next morning.


Hard liquor or bust for me.

CieloLuce said:
Someone give the man some tequila or whiskey.

Why crush 4.8% beers like a chump.
Click to expand...

they are cold and crispy. One beer is always nice. I never have more than just one.
 
There was a time when I could smash a 30 pack of Genesee in like 6 hours. DDP seems like someone I could hang out with, though I quit drinking in 2017, so I might vomit.
 
