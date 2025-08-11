Kowboy On Sherdog
Du Plessis’ love for beer is well known to the point that he was gifted a can by a fan during a post-fight press conference. The UFC middleweight champion even celebrated a win with a beer drinking race, which he unfairly lost.
Du Plessis successfully defended his title with a submission win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth last year. During his after party, “Stillknocks” was challenged to a beer drinking race by Australian TikToker Jackson. While Du Plessis downed his pint in seconds, Jackson cheated to beat the South African by pouring his pint inside his t-shirt. While Du Plessis had a look of disbelief on his face, he only found out later that he had been cheated. Du Plessis recently revealed that he was approximately 20 beers down during the challenge. While the champ doesn’t like to party hard on the night of his fights, he makes up for the missed beers next day.
Du Plessis Celebrates Hard the Day After a Victory
“That was after the Izzy fight, I think. Probably, maybe like 20 [beers], maybe a bit more,” Du Plessis told Shak MMA. “That was a day after the fight, we were in a couple of beers for that… That’s afternoon. On fight nights I don’t stay out late. Even my after parties, anything, I can’t do it on fight night. My adrenaline dump, I’ll have a beer or two, good food, I’ll go to my room, relax, take it all in… And then the next day the celebration starts. I’ll sleep in, eat as much as I possibly can and that goes alongside with the beers that I haven’t been having for the past two months.”
Du Plessis is unbeaten since 2018 and currently booked for his third title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.
