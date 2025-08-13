Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 113,810
- Reaction score
- 214,165
Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The champion is a +180 underdog against Chimaev, a -220 favorite.
Some expect Du Plessis to gradually take over as the fight progresses if he can survive the early wrestling onslaught from Chimaev. However, Du Plessis says he is not going in there to survive but to hunt. “Stillknocks” is looking to dominate from the moment the Octagon door closes. While the Du Plessis knows he is up against one of the best fighters in the world, the South African considers himself the best.
Du Plessis Plans to ‘Flourish’ at UFC 319
“I'm not going out there to survive anything,” Du Plessis said in a UFC 319 Countdown video. “I'm going out there to hunt. I'm a hunter, I'm not a survivor. I'm going out there to flourish from the first second to the last. I'm there to win in the most spectacular fashion possible. The whole world’s excited for this fight because it’s truly the two best guys fighting each other. Everybody knows Khamzat is the best next guy. I just know that I’m the best.”
Du Plessis is undefeated in nine UFC outings, which include three title fights. Du Plessis won the title against Sean Strickland last year and has since defended it against Israel Adesanya and in a rematch against Strickland. Meanwhile, the undefeated Chimaev has only gone the distance twice in eight UFC wins.
Dricus Du Plessis:
"I'm not going out there to survive anything. I'm going out there to hunt. I'm a hunter, I'm not a survivor.
I'm going out there to flourish from the first second to the last. I'm there to win in the most spectacular fashion possible."
@ufc pic.twitter.com/AhLhqSYapd
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 12, 2025
READ HERE
Dricus Du Plessis Refuses to Be in Survival Mode Against Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus Du Plessis vows to put on a show against Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh