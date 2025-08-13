  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dricus Du Plessis Refuses to Be in Survival Mode Against Khamzat Chimaev

2e1bde26-7883-4ac3-ba0f-59667c55723c.png

Dricus Du Plessis vows to put on a show against Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The champion is a +180 underdog against Chimaev, a -220 favorite.

Some expect Du Plessis to gradually take over as the fight progresses if he can survive the early wrestling onslaught from Chimaev. However, Du Plessis says he is not going in there to survive but to hunt. “Stillknocks” is looking to dominate from the moment the Octagon door closes. While the Du Plessis knows he is up against one of the best fighters in the world, the South African considers himself the best.

Du Plessis Plans to ‘Flourish’ at UFC 319​


“I'm not going out there to survive anything,” Du Plessis said in a UFC 319 Countdown video. “I'm going out there to hunt. I'm a hunter, I'm not a survivor. I'm going out there to flourish from the first second to the last. I'm there to win in the most spectacular fashion possible. The whole world’s excited for this fight because it’s truly the two best guys fighting each other. Everybody knows Khamzat is the best next guy. I just know that I’m the best.”

Du Plessis is undefeated in nine UFC outings, which include three title fights. Du Plessis won the title against Sean Strickland last year and has since defended it against Israel Adesanya and in a rematch against Strickland. Meanwhile, the undefeated Chimaev has only gone the distance twice in eight UFC wins.


🥶Dricus Du Plessis:

"I'm not going out there to survive anything. I'm going out there to hunt. I'm a hunter, I'm not a survivor.

I'm going out there to flourish from the first second to the last. I'm there to win in the most spectacular fashion possible."

🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/AhLhqSYapd

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 12, 2025
So what level is DDD on the ground?. This fight isn't interesting standing up in my opinion. That's not where it's going to decided.
 
Will just make it easier to choke him out if he wants to act wild lol
 
Intermission said:
So what level is DDD on the ground?. This fight isn't interesting standing up in my opinion. That's not where it's going to decided.
He's very good, he has more wins by sub than KO and he started off as a grappler. He doesn't have accolades the same way a Maia or a Burns does, but he did do this: https://jitsmagazine.com/watch-dricus-du-plessis-submit-an-entire-gracie-barra-team/
Granted they're smaller guys, but still impressive.

Is he better than Khamzat when it comes to grappling? No.
But he is good enough to survive and not get himself finished, which is why the fight is so interesting to me. I think we can all predict how the 1st round will go, Khamzat taking him down and controlling him working for subs, but I'm interested in the 3rd or 4th. What happens if a guy the size of DDP can survive that early Blitz? IMO he gets a late finish.
 
Oil DDP up!

Khamzat coming to gorilla chain-wrestle to break his spirit -- then squeeze the life out of DDP.

DDP will need to slip out, create space for his own attacks.
 
Gilday said:
He's very good, he has more wins by sub than KO and he started off as a grappler. He doesn't have accolades the same way a Maia or a Burns does, but he did do this: https://jitsmagazine.com/watch-dricus-du-plessis-submit-an-entire-gracie-barra-team/
Granted they're smaller guys, but still impressive.

Is he better than Khamzat when it comes to grappling? No.
But he is good enough to survive and not get himself finished, which is why the fight is so interesting to me. I think we can all predict how the 1st round will go, Khamzat taking him down and controlling him working for subs, but I'm interested in the 3rd or 4th. What happens if a guy the size of DDP can survive that early Blitz? IMO he gets a late finish.
You think Khamzat has better jiujitsu or you just think he can lock him down with superior MMA ground and pound?
 
