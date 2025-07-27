  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dricus Du Plessis may be unbeatable

Luffy

Luffy

Nov 2, 2017
2,139
1,455
The guy is a stud... I think if there is anyone who can stop Alex Pereira when Alex is on a good, chama day, with JJ having retired, maybe Dricus Du Plessis... Even Tom Aspinall admitted Dricus was too strong for him



He tried to body lock DDP, DDP went a little more serious and locked his arms and Tom quickly "he's too strong!!" and cut off the camera. Even Dricus was like "wut..."

Dricus is someone who I think might be the one to have a huuuge fight vs the best one if JJ retires, he vs Poatan:




He said Alex is the best fighter in the world and one of the greatest athletes to ever walk on Earth and he wants to be the one to share the octagon and beat the current best fighter
 
Alex Pereira had said : "Deal! When I'm the champion, and if I don't fight Jon Jones, want to have the final fight with Dricus. It's up to the UFC , we both want it and if we are both champions in the future, I love the idea. I want to become a 3 divisions champion first and then I want to fight Dricus!!"
 
People think Tom is kidding around in this video but he got manhandled and finished by a LHW, so it is not farfetched at all that DDP without a weight cut is too strong and skilled at grappling for him to deal with.
 
He's not undefeated now
How? I don't think Khamzat would win, I think he's better than Chimaev. Like, Chimaev is even picking a fight with Paulo Costa by sneaking on DMs, DDP is laser focused
 
Alot of Dricus nuthuggers are saying he is strong this or that.. He will not stop Chimaev´s takedowns period. Let this sink in..

 
Because he's already been defeated.
Not in the UFC. I mean current DDP. He is improving more and more. And ever since his nose surgery, which apparently blocked 90% of his oxygen intake, he's become a monster
 
Yeah he's the GOAT. He's unbeatable.

Until he loses. Then you turds will say he was never that good.
 
Unbeatable? Are we overstating the case just a bit?
 
The Daily Luffy.

I love how you managed to sneak in Poatan and Jones in the OP as well.

Dricus is probably losing again next month, if he wins he enters GOAT-territory.
 
Hey "Luffy", when are the UFC releasing the Jones Vs Tom secret underground MMA fight?
 
