Dricus Du Plessis may be unbeatable

The guy is a stud... I think if there is anyone who can stop Alex Pereira when Alex is on a good, chama day, with JJ having retired, maybe Dricus Du Plessis... Even Tom Aspinall admitted Dricus was too strong for him







He tried to body lock DDP, DDP went a little more serious and locked his arms and Tom quickly "he's too strong!!" and cut off the camera. Even Dricus was like "wut..."



Dricus is someone who I think might be the one to have a huuuge fight vs the best one if JJ retires, he vs Poatan:









He said Alex is the best fighter in the world and one of the greatest athletes to ever walk on Earth and he wants to be the one to share the octagon and beat the current best fighter