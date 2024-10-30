Media Dricus Du Plessis: "Khamzat fight is 100% what I want... that gets me more exited [than a Sean Strickland rematch]"

DDP lookin a lil bit bulky but it's still depressing to me how a big jacked dude like that still looks like a normal dude in a tshirt

u have to be so fucking jacked and roided to look big in clothes man
 
Is he trying to get Strickland to cry on another podcast with this statement?
 
if only strickland did more than a teep and 1-2.

stricklands time is over. nobody really cares to hear him talk or watch him fight anymore. DDP's shit talk and fight style are better.
 
usernamee said:
DDP lookin a lil bit bulky but it's still depressing to me how a big jacked dude like that still looks like a normal dude in a tshirt

u have to be so fucking jacked and roided to look big in clothes man
Plenty of macho erotica out there for you to get off on, princess.

This is fighting.

Personally I almost never self pleasure whilst watching UFC.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Plenty of macho erotica out there for you to get off on, princess.

This is fighting.

Personally I almost never self pleasure whilst watching UFC.
I'm talking about how much it takes to actually look big and jacked in clothes and that it's virtually impossible without roids unless you got great genetics
 
usernamee said:
I'm talking about how much it takes to actually look big and jacked in clothes and that it's virtually impossible without roids unless you got great genetics
I mean, yeah. Fighters are in shape athletes, but not roided up show ponies who wear shirts 2 sizes to small.

Yeah yeah, Overeem etc.
 
