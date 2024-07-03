  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Dricus Du Plessis & Israel Adesanya have INTENSE face off to promote UFC 305

It must be awesome for dricus having the title going into the fight with dricus
 
Great staredown...one of the best in quite a while. An African War is sure to follow!

DDP shoulda had Kape with him, even silently, just mean-muggin' Izzy.
<HisEye>

Prediction: Fireworks, with a brutal KO/TKO in round 4.


 
Last edited:
Can't wait for Dricus to beat Izzy and go up and lose to Pereira, but no seriously DDP by GNP
 
DDP is wearing lifts or something. He seemed shorter than Strickland. In this faceoff DDP is only a little bit shorter than Israel.
 
Last edited:
nonoob said:
Great staredown...one of the best in quite a while. An African War is sure to follow!

DDP shoulda had Kape with him, even silently, just mean-muggin' Izzy.
<HisEye>

Prediction: Fireworks, with a brutal KO/TKO in round 4.


Click to expand...
Lol you mean that tiny little Flyweight guy?

{<jordan}
 
NoSmilez said:
DDP is wearing lifts or something. He seemed shorter than Strickland. In this faceoff DDP is only a little bit shorter than Israel.
Click to expand...

Strickland stands straight like he has a stick in his ass. Izzy has his legs spread out in a bit of a power stance here.

1719978929316.png
 
IronGolem007 said:
One of the best staredowns I have seen.

Both looked cool, intense, unphased.

I want Dricus to win, but (athletically) his body position was ho-hum.

Israel looked tight, fast, and on point ... imo
Click to expand...

I hope this is the post that got you dubs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Israel Adesanya says he was supposed to headline UFC 300 against Du Plessis, but Dricus didn’t want it
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
5K
markg171
markg171
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next?
2
Replies
21
Views
397
filthybliss
filthybliss
RayA
It would appear Middleweight is entering a new Era of instability
Replies
6
Views
486
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Psychedelic
Media Dricus Du Plessis talking about his physique
Replies
19
Views
1K
Goutfather
Goutfather
Rhood
Is Du Plessis/Adesanya ever going to happen?
Replies
13
Views
521
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,029
Messages
55,797,040
Members
174,939
Latest member
death touch

Share this page

Back
Top