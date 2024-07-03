Lol you mean that tiny little Flyweight guy?Great staredown...one of the best in quite a while. An African War is sure to follow!
DDP shoulda had Kape with him, even silently, just mean-muggin' Izzy.
Prediction: Fireworks, with a brutal KO/TKO in round 4.
DDP is wearing lifts or something. He seemed shorter than Strickland. In this faceoff DDP is only a little bit shorter than Israel.
One of the best staredowns I have seen.
Both looked cool, intense, unphased.
I want Dricus to win, but (athletically) his body position was ho-hum.
Israel looked tight, fast, and on point ... imo