Media Dricus Du Plessis Gives His Take on Bo Nickal's Loss.

Bo started sipping his own koolaid. The UFC hype machine is a powerful tool to one’s own aspirations or delusions. The real questions is where his ceiling is at, because RDR might be top 3-5 in the near future so the loss might not be that bad.
 
" Dricus is a keyboard warrior. He got no room to talk. Bo is amazing. He is a hater "


See Dricus said the same thing I did. But I am the hater and keyboard warrior ?

Don´t speak the truth if Bo is gonna feel angry about it.
 
DDP and Luke Rockhold, two gentlemen known for giving grace when others fall short lol.
To a guy who called him easy money but quit from a few body hits ? Delusional. Call it out. Don´t spout it publicly if you aren´t gonna stand up for it.

So he can boast and we can´t aswer.

STFU Bo
 
Not dissimilar to Rockhold's take -

I got carded for saying Bo is a athlete not fighter. He showed no heart.

Bo can improve. He can become a beast. I just called what I saw. Cause he boasted that every champ is easy money for him.

Now cry Bo and his fans and manager, report me to sherdog mods again. Nerd
 
Bo started sipping his own koolaid. The UFC hype machine is a powerful tool to one’s own aspirations or delusions. The real questions is where his ceiling is at, because RDR might be top 3-5 in the near future so the loss might not be that bad.
I blame them. After sinking literally hundreds of thousands of dollars into him for a private gym with private trainers who wouldn't start to drink their own Kool aid.

They should've told him if he wants to be a fighter he has to travel to a gym that's 90 minutes away one way where no on knows him and he will be treated like the new kid on the block. He can't miss a day for 6 months and in addition to training he has to take some low paying job with terrible hours that work around his training schedule. If he can do that for 6 months then he really might want to be a fighter. Then start investing in the kid. But you can't hand everything to him on day one.
 
