Gabe said: Bo started sipping his own koolaid. The UFC hype machine is a powerful tool to one’s own aspirations or delusions. The real questions is where his ceiling is at, because RDR might be top 3-5 in the near future so the loss might not be that bad. Click to expand...

I blame them. After sinking literally hundreds of thousands of dollars into him for a private gym with private trainers who wouldn't start to drink their own Kool aid.They should've told him if he wants to be a fighter he has to travel to a gym that's 90 minutes away one way where no on knows him and he will be treated like the new kid on the block. He can't miss a day for 6 months and in addition to training he has to take some low paying job with terrible hours that work around his training schedule. If he can do that for 6 months then he really might want to be a fighter. Then start investing in the kid. But you can't hand everything to him on day one.