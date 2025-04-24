I don't think it's about being a diva. Not with him. There are managers, lawyers, agents etc who handles the business side. I don't think he spends much time in the negotiation room. He always fought whoevers next and that's the case with most champions actually.This I decide because 'I am the champion', doesn't do the UFC any favor.
The UFC champ should rather have some stricter responsibilities than other fighters because as a champion you represent the organization the most. But somehow fighters sometimes become more divas after having the belt and they hold up the division.
I think there indeed should be big benefits to being a champ. There should be much higher payments and higher sponsor deals etc.. And at the same time you also should have responsibilities so that it is worth it for the UFC, the fighter and the viewers.I don't think it's about being a diva. Not with him. There are managers, lawyers, agents etc who handles the business side. I don't think he spends much time in the negotiation room. He always fought whoevers next and that's the case with most champions actually.
Basically he's just talking shit and you're eating it up, but if you don't think some benefits should come your way when you finally won the belt, I think you're in the wrong.
Also, do you know what doesn't do the UFC any favors? When the UFC treats it's HW division like crap.
YOU have no idea what happens behind the scenes to say to say it treats it like crap. Not their fault there's a bunch of divas who don't want to fightI don't think it's about being a diva. Not with him. There are managers, lawyers, agents etc who handles the business side. I don't think he spends much time in the negotiation room. He always fought whoevers next and that's the case with most champions actually.
Basically he's just talking shit and you're eating it up, but if you don't think some benefits should come your way when you finally won the belt, I think you're in the wrong.
Also, do you know what doesn't do the UFC any favors? When the UFC treats it's HW division like crap.
Not just talking about the current situation btw. Title scene at HW been botched since DC/Stipe trilogy.YOU have no idea what happens behind the scenes to say to say it treats it like crap. Not their fault there's a bunch of divas who don't want to fight
How are they going to do that when Dana refuses to play hardball with Jon Jones? They can't. Jon Jones has gone over 2 years with only a single title defense. Dricus has 2 title defenses in less than a year.This I decide because 'I am the champion', doesn't do the UFC any favor.
The UFC champ should rather have some stricter responsibilities than other fighters because as a champion you represent the organization the most. But somehow fighters sometimes become more divas after having the belt and they hold up the division.
Yes, I am talking in general, not just about one fighter in the form of DDP. There is just no clear format.How are they going to do that when Dana refuses to play hardball with Jon Jones? They can't. Jon Jones has gone over 2 years with only a single title defense. Dricus has 2 title defenses in less than a year.
He's defended his belt twice in less than a year. He deserves a 6 month break if he wants one.DDP is the man. Regardless if he pulls out or not.
I think Caio started it. He just said he heard DDP had a broken shin or something and it caught on like wildfire lolFFS, I didn't even know they were only "rumors". Who'z teh catfish responsible for this?
Great newz he'z in top form. Weird he's being elusive about his opponent, I thought teh writting waz on teh wall.