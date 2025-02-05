  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Dricus Du Plessis discusses the greatness of Conor Mcgregor, calls out haters for being jealous

DDP talks about how Conor affected the game, his own career and how amazing some of Mcgregor’s wins were.

He talks about how everyone makes more money now because of Mcgregor and the next level mental warfare that Conor brought to the game.

He also says the haters are just jealous.

 
I don’t think people hate Conor for what he did to the game. They just hate what he’s become(cheating on wife, hitting on old man at a bar, nonsensical delusional tweets). I mean did DDP even pay attention just the last 2 years? Kind of a meat head moment for DDP for not recognizing the difference.
 
I don’t think people hate Conor for what he did to the game. They just hate what he’s become(cheating on wife, hitting on old man at a bar, nonsensical delusional tweets). I mean did DDP even pay attention just the last 2 years? Kind of a meat head moment for DDP for not recognizing the difference.
He always had jelous haters
 
