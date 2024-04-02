BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,510
- Reaction score
- 33,699
Against Israel Adesanya?:
Yeah, it has to be Izzy.
Most likely, but getting a title-shot coming from a decisive loss? Come on..Should be Izzy.
Yeah that's the part I'm iffy about, that being said there's not really many other options sadly.
Against Israel Adesanya?:
Strickland rematch??I think he has done enough to deserve a pass. Who do u think it should be?
There are actually at least 2 or 3 better choices.I think he has done enough to deserve a pass. Who do u think it should be?
Hopefully Dricus puts a career ending beating in Izzy.
No way Adesanya deserves this fight. He and the UFC should be punished for this shitshow.