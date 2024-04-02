BoxerMaurits said: Most likely, but getting a title-shot coming from a decisive loss? Come on.. Click to expand...

Yeah that's the part I'm iffy about, that being said there's not really many other options sadly.Sean's also coming off a loss and just fought DDP.Cannonier I think is the only other guy in the top five on a win streak(beat Sean and Vettori), but that doesn't sell. Not nearly as much as DDP/Izzy would.Tbh I think that could of been a good fight, stylistically DDP/Cannonier is a pretty fun matchup IMO.