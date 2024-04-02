Rumored Dricus Du Plessis confirms that his next fight will be in Australia (vs Izzy?)

BoxerMaurits said:
Most likely, but getting a title-shot coming from a decisive loss? Come on..
Yeah that's the part I'm iffy about, that being said there's not really many other options sadly.
Sean's also coming off a loss and just fought DDP.

Cannonier I think is the only other guy in the top five on a win streak(beat Sean and Vettori), but that doesn't sell. Not nearly as much as DDP/Izzy would.
Tbh I think that could of been a good fight, stylistically DDP/Cannonier is a pretty fun matchup IMO.
 
I swear Dricus and I are soul linked.

I predicted right away he'd be UFC champion, Then he won the title in my life long hometown, Now he's going to squash Izzy on my birthday.


Dricus GOAT

KOPPE said:
I think he has done enough to deserve a pass. Who do u think it should be?
There are actually at least 2 or 3 better choices.
 
I'm fine with either Izzy or Sean. No real contenders outside of Jared, but I think he's injured.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Hopefully Dricus puts a career ending beating in Izzy.

No way Adesanya deserves this fight. He and the UFC should be punished for this shitshow.
This lol.

Get's smacked around by Snowflake Strickland, whines and says he's gonna not fight for a couple years, so now he gets a title shot without getting another win first.

There really isn't anyone else worth throwing in there though.
 
