Media Dricus Du Plessis Coach Rips 'One-Dimensional' Khamzat Chimaev’s Striking

Dricus Du Plessis’ coach, Morne Visser, doesn’t have much respect for Khamzat Chimaev’s striking.

Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago,. Many believe Chimaev’s elite wrestling could be a surprise for the durable champion. However, Visser is confident about his fighter holding his own on the ground against “Borz.” Visser claims Chimaev has looked as good as he has so far because his opponents don’t want to wrestle him. Visser instead expects “Stillknocks” to give Chimaev a taste of his own medicine on the ground. As for Chimaev’s striking, Visser claims he wouldn’t even grant the Chechen-born a professional fighter’s license.


Coach: Chimaev is One-Dimensional Fighter​


“Khamzat doesn’t know what it is when people want to wrestle him. He’s only facing guys who’s trying to get away from his wrestling,” Visser told the UFC. “We don’t want to try to get away from his wrestling. We want to f—k him up in his game. You can’t think that you’re gonna beat my guy coming with one thing, and that’s wrestling. That guy is one dimensional. Have you seen his standup? I wouldn’t even give him a pro license for his standup. He doesn’t present any problem for us. We’re the problem.”

Du Plessis is undefeated in nine UFC outings, which include six finishes and two middleweight title defenses. Meanwhile, Chimaev has finished six of his eight UFC wins and comes off a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker.


Dricus Du Plessis’ coach aims to make a statement by beating the “one-dimensional” Khamzat Chimaev at #UFC319👀😳

"Khamzat doesn’t know what it is when people want to wrestle him. He’s only facing guys who are trying to get away from his wrestling. We don’t want to try to get… pic.twitter.com/uAn54ean4O

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 9, 2025
READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Dricus Du Plessis Coach Rips 'One-Dimensional' Khamzat Chimaev's Striking

Dricus Du Plessis’ coach, Morne Visser, doesn’t have much respect for Khamzat Chimaev’s striking.
What are words that come back to haunt you?
 
It's probably not the best idea if their plan is to engage him in a wrestling match.

A bold plan, for sure.
 
188912345 said:
It's probably not the best idea if their plan is to engage him in a wrestling match.

A bold plan, for sure.
It's good logic, to be fair.

They're not going to be able to avoid the wrestling in R1, doesn't really matter what they want to do, Khamzat is just that guy.

If Dricus says "yeah, let's wrestle", then wrestles and survives, the second Khamzat feels his gas tank/strength fading, he'll know he's cooked.

Good psychology.

It would be dumb to say "We're going to avoid wrestling" and just have Khamzat get a takedown early. Khamzat would be boosted no end.
 
