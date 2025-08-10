Kowboy On Sherdog
Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago,. Many believe Chimaev’s elite wrestling could be a surprise for the durable champion. However, Visser is confident about his fighter holding his own on the ground against “Borz.” Visser claims Chimaev has looked as good as he has so far because his opponents don’t want to wrestle him. Visser instead expects “Stillknocks” to give Chimaev a taste of his own medicine on the ground. As for Chimaev’s striking, Visser claims he wouldn’t even grant the Chechen-born a professional fighter’s license.
Coach: Chimaev is One-Dimensional Fighter
“Khamzat doesn’t know what it is when people want to wrestle him. He’s only facing guys who’s trying to get away from his wrestling,” Visser told the UFC. “We don’t want to try to get away from his wrestling. We want to f—k him up in his game. You can’t think that you’re gonna beat my guy coming with one thing, and that’s wrestling. That guy is one dimensional. Have you seen his standup? I wouldn’t even give him a pro license for his standup. He doesn’t present any problem for us. We’re the problem.”
Du Plessis is undefeated in nine UFC outings, which include six finishes and two middleweight title defenses. Meanwhile, Chimaev has finished six of his eight UFC wins and comes off a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker.
