Rumored Dricus Du Plessis claims Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett is the UFC 319 co-main event

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    97
If it means Arman is getting the next LW shot, that's a pretty good co-main. A bigger fight than Pimblett should get, about right for Gaethje, rates to be entertaining, and rates to be vastly less embarrassing than booking Pimblett for a title shot. I'd have Gaethje as the slight-to-moderate favorite.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Hope dricus is wrong and they dont do this. It signals to me that they'll give Armen a title shot for screwing up a ppv earlier this year then sitting out and watching charles while refusing matchups with gamrot.
Click to expand...
He did weigh in as back up so it’s possible that would satisfy the UFC. It indicates to me the UFC is willing to give him the opportunity. I hope that’s the fight, I think he poses much more of a challenge than Paddy or Gaethje.
 
sdpdude9 said:
I think he poses much more of a challenge than Paddy or Gaethje.
Click to expand...
I do too, But I HATE the idea that armen should get to Miss weight and screw a fight up, THEN sit out some more not have to take any risks, remain FULLY RESTED for over a year with no fight mileage (last fought charles in 2024 april) Then should get to just walk back into the picture like "whats up?"

The guy he beat to earn his title shot, Has already fought twice, and got back to the title before him.

I just don't see where's the punishment unless he has to fight again. It's basically just been a vacation for him while everyone else has to work. The idea that Armens title fight is SO earned that he can sit out for 18 months (Minimum), watch 2 title fights go by and STILL claim to be next in line is a bit crazy to me.


I hate it SO much, I'd rather them give the shot to gaethje and make Armen fight Paddy.
 
I don’t believe it
There in a position to book Paddy vs Illia , weather you feel Paddy deserves a title shot or not has very little to do with the objectives of the ufc , which is always money
By booking Justin vs Paddy tgey would be risking a massive potential ppv buy rate
 
TOMFDJYEDH said:
Paddy is better everywhere. I dont mind this tbh, nice to see gaethe get choked unconscious.
Click to expand...
While a couple of Gathje's wins haven't aged particularly well, based on resume at the time Gaethje fought them Gaethje's worst win in the UFC (Cerrone) is comparable in quality to Paddy's best win in the UFC (Bobby Green). As for their mutual opponents, Gaethje murdered them long before Paddy fought their lightly animated corpses.

It's possible though unlikely that Paddy, at this point, is as good or better than Gaethje, but he hasn't shown it by beating an opponent that could even sniff Gaethje's jockstrap without passing out in fear.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I do too, But I HATE the idea that armen should get to Miss weight and screw a fight up, THEN sit out some more not have to take any risks, remain FULLY RESTED for over a year with no fight mileage (last fought charles in 2024 april) Then should get to just walk back into the picture like "whats up?"

The guy he beat to earn his title shot, Has already fought twice, and got back to the title before him.

I just don't see where's the punishment unless he has to fight again. It's basically just been a vacation for him while everyone else has to work. The idea that Armens title fight is SO earned that he can sit out for 18 months (Minimum), watch 2 title fights go by and STILL claim to be next in line is a bit crazy to me.


I hate it SO much, I'd rather them give the shot to gaethje and make Armen fight Paddy.
Click to expand...
I guess I just couldn’t give less of a shit about punishing fighters. I want the best fights with the best fighters. Don’t care about the politics and vindictiveness.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I do too, But I HATE the idea that armen should get to Miss weight and screw a fight up, THEN sit out some more not have to take any risks, remain FULLY RESTED for over a year with no fight mileage (last fought charles in 2024 april) Then should get to just walk back into the picture like "whats up?"

The guy he beat to earn his title shot, Has already fought twice, and got back to the title before him.

I just don't see where's the punishment unless he has to fight again. It's basically just been a vacation for him while everyone else has to work. The idea that Armens title fight is SO earned that he can sit out for 18 months (Minimum), watch 2 title fights go by and STILL claim to be next in line is a bit crazy to me.


I hate it SO much, I'd rather them give the shot to gaethje and make Armen fight Paddy.
Click to expand...

True. Didn't realize that Tsarukyan hasn't fought since that debacle. There hasn't really been any punishment for him for that lol
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
How hilarious would it be if Paddy sumbits Gaethje
Click to expand...

That won't happen if Justin just retires instead of accepting the fight.

4a5001b7beea096457f480c8808572428b-09-roll-safe.2x.h473.w710.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
PBP UFC 312 - Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 2/8 at 10pm ET
115 116 117
Replies
2K
Views
38K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 312: 2.8 11:59pm ET Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
2
Replies
26
Views
836
kimocomplex
kimocomplex

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,031
Messages
57,506,081
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top