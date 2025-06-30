He did weigh in as back up so it’s possible that would satisfy the UFC. It indicates to me the UFC is willing to give him the opportunity. I hope that’s the fight, I think he poses much more of a challenge than Paddy or Gaethje.Hope dricus is wrong and they dont do this. It signals to me that they'll give Armen a title shot for screwing up a ppv earlier this year then sitting out and watching charles while refusing matchups with gamrot.
Makes sense.That could be a reason for why Dana was so pissed at the presser about Paddy in the cage because he knew they were gonna start promoting the Paddy vs Gaethje fight
I do too, But I HATE the idea that armen should get to Miss weight and screw a fight up, THEN sit out some more not have to take any risks, remain FULLY RESTED for over a year with no fight mileage (last fought charles in 2024 april) Then should get to just walk back into the picture like "whats up?"I think he poses much more of a challenge than Paddy or Gaethje.
While a couple of Gathje's wins haven't aged particularly well, based on resume at the time Gaethje fought them Gaethje's worst win in the UFC (Cerrone) is comparable in quality to Paddy's best win in the UFC (Bobby Green). As for their mutual opponents, Gaethje murdered them long before Paddy fought their lightly animated corpses.Paddy is better everywhere. I dont mind this tbh, nice to see gaethe get choked unconscious.
I think it'd be highly likely
The guy he beat to earn his title shot, Has already fought twice, and got back to the title before him.
I just don't see where's the punishment unless he has to fight again. It's basically just been a vacation for him while everyone else has to work. The idea that Armens title fight is SO earned that he can sit out for 18 months (Minimum), watch 2 title fights go by and STILL claim to be next in line is a bit crazy to me.
I hate it SO much, I'd rather them give the shot to gaethje and make Armen fight Paddy.
geathje is kind of dogshit on the ground. That's probably the most likely outcome.
