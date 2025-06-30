I do too, But I HATE the idea that armen should get to Miss weight and screw a fight up, THEN sit out some more not have to take any risks, remain FULLY RESTED for over a year with no fight mileage (last fought charles in 2024 april) Then should get to just walk back into the picture like "whats up?"



The guy he beat to earn his title shot, Has already fought twice, and got back to the title before him.



I just don't see where's the punishment unless he has to fight again. It's basically just been a vacation for him while everyone else has to work. The idea that Armens title fight is SO earned that he can sit out for 18 months (Minimum), watch 2 title fights go by and STILL claim to be next in line is a bit crazy to me.





I hate it SO much, I'd rather them give the shot to gaethje and make Armen fight Paddy.