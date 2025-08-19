  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Dricus Du Plessis’ Coach Wants to 'Destroy' Khamzat Chimaev in Rematch

images

Dricus Du Plessis’ coach still thinks he can solve the puzzle of Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev challenged Du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday in Chicago. Leading up to the fight, coach Morne Visser sounded extremely confident about Du Plessis’ wrestling, predicting the South African would beat Chimaev at his own game. However, things played out differently as Chimaev took Du Plessis down in the opening seconds and controlled him throughout the first round.


While Du Plessis and Visser were smiling in the corner at the end of the first round, the smiles started to disappear as the same script played out round after round. “Borz” dethroned Du Plessis via unanimous decision after controlling him for over 21 minutes. Towards the latter rounds, Visser had only one advice for his student – that he needed a finish.

However, Visser believes he has the answer to the riddle of Chimaev. While some suggest that Du Plessis should fight Reinier de Ridder next, Visser wants to focus solely on a rematch against Chimaev. While it’s easier said than done, Visser believes Chimaev can be destroyed if his takedowns are defended.

Visser: ‘I Want to FIx This Problem’​


“Instead of preparing for Reinier de Ridder fight, I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we’ve got and then go into a camp,” Visser told Submission Radio. “So I won’t just take a fight because a fight’s available. I want to fix this problem. Because we’re gonna face Khamzat and I want to destroy him this time. And that sounds easy, it sounds so easy. If you can get that guy not to take you down or stuff his takedowns and stand back up and punish him. But he’s also picked up his wrestling big time, Khamzat. And no RDR fights right now, I want to spend the time on fixing this problem.”

Meanwhile, Chimaev has called out de Ridder for his first title defense. “The Dutch Knight” also verbally agreed to the fight, calling for a matchup at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi in October.

Dricus Du Plessis’ Coach Wants to 'Destroy' Khamzat Chimaev in Rematch

Dricus Du Plessis’ coach still thinks he can solve the puzzle of Khamzat Chimaev.
"If you can get that guy not to take you down or stuff his takedowns and stand back up and punish him."

Yes, and if I can get the Russians and Ukrainians to agree on the division of territory and a security guarantees then I can end the war in Ukraine.

WTF is this guy talking about? The first part of the plan "get that guy not to take you down" is a non starter, and the second part is just the plan from the first fight, but without the reasonable assumption that he will take you down.

DDP is fucked. His solution is to decrease his reliance on the full guard, which should make him less of a stationary target, but that will just result in him getting knocked out by Borz and anyone else in the top 5, save for Strickland.
 
If DDP wants to get the belt back, he has to take at least half of his preparation for the camp, let alone the camp itself, training at a place like Xtreme Couture. Morne proved himself useless Saturday night.

His TDD was abysmal. Not just because Khamzat took him down, but his foot position, straight back, squared off hips, lack of sprawl, just everything was wrong.
If you get crucifixed three times in one fight, there is something severely wrong going on in your camp.
 
It seems impossible after what we saw, but if anyone can design a cutting edge training program and gameplan to not only beat Khamzat but absolutely thrash him, it's coach Viss.

Don't act like nothing comparable has ever happened before, look at Serra vs GSP 1 vs 2, completely different fights, due in part to a collaboration of MMA minds between Firas, Greg Jackson, Danaher, and Nurse. A very similar scenario could play out here.
 
Unless Dricus focuses on stuffing takedowns constantly & risks getting cracked, that'll be the only thing he can do differently.
 
It seems impossible after what he saw, but if anyone can decide a cutting edge training program and gameplan to not only beat Khamzat but absolutely thrash him, it's coach Viss.

Don't act like nothing comparable has ever happened before, look at Serra vs GSP 1 vs 2, completely different fights, due in part to a collaboration of MMA minds between Firas, Greg Jackson, Danaher, and Nurse. A very similar scenario could play out here.
You actually compared Serra/GSP to this?

I've been convinced you're a moron but now I'm second guessing myself and thinking you might be a brilliant troll and I've been getting played. This one is pushing it. Fuck man, if you're trolling there's nothing I can do but applaud you and admit that you've had me for quite awhile. Kudos.

If not...holy shit I am sorry about you having to get through life with a brain that functions at the level yours seems to.
 
It's good to want things, but be prepared to get what you get.
 
A lot of what sherdoggers are suggesting DDP should have done are things DDP did in fact do.

You all wanted him to travel elsewhere to train: he travelled to train with russian grapplers in prep for khamzat.

You all want him to do his training at least part time elsewhere now and get better training partners -- his coach himself acknowledged in this interview that they need to do that and make big changes and that they're going to spend 4 months solely doing just that.

So yeah, while his coach is a cunt and a bitter loser, he's still doing what everyone is saying he should do.
 
I can’t see how DDPs grappling can catch up to Wolf, he’ll need to pull off a “Masvidal Uber Knee” if he wants to beat him.
 
