Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 114,243
- Reaction score
- 215,798
Chimaev challenged Du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event at UFC 319 on Saturday in Chicago. Leading up to the fight, coach Morne Visser sounded extremely confident about Du Plessis’ wrestling, predicting the South African would beat Chimaev at his own game. However, things played out differently as Chimaev took Du Plessis down in the opening seconds and controlled him throughout the first round.
While Du Plessis and Visser were smiling in the corner at the end of the first round, the smiles started to disappear as the same script played out round after round. “Borz” dethroned Du Plessis via unanimous decision after controlling him for over 21 minutes. Towards the latter rounds, Visser had only one advice for his student – that he needed a finish.
However, Visser believes he has the answer to the riddle of Chimaev. While some suggest that Du Plessis should fight Reinier de Ridder next, Visser wants to focus solely on a rematch against Chimaev. While it’s easier said than done, Visser believes Chimaev can be destroyed if his takedowns are defended.
Visser: ‘I Want to FIx This Problem’
“Instead of preparing for Reinier de Ridder fight, I would rather spend that time to fix the problem that we’ve got and then go into a camp,” Visser told Submission Radio. “So I won’t just take a fight because a fight’s available. I want to fix this problem. Because we’re gonna face Khamzat and I want to destroy him this time. And that sounds easy, it sounds so easy. If you can get that guy not to take you down or stuff his takedowns and stand back up and punish him. But he’s also picked up his wrestling big time, Khamzat. And no RDR fights right now, I want to spend the time on fixing this problem.”
Meanwhile, Chimaev has called out de Ridder for his first title defense. “The Dutch Knight” also verbally agreed to the fight, calling for a matchup at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi in October.
READ HERE
Dricus Du Plessis’ Coach Wants to 'Destroy' Khamzat Chimaev in Rematch
Dricus Du Plessis’ coach still thinks he can solve the puzzle of Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh