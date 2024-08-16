Media Dricus comes forward and clears the air about the press conference

Absolutely legendary shit talker. He’s made his last 2 opponents cry and let’s not forget him dropping truth bombs on Till too.

Conor gets a lot more fanfare because he was big and loud but DDP cuts deep on these guys. His confidence, simplicity and truth quick wit kill these guys. Damn. He’s ruthless.
 
It’s a revenge for the “lil dick” photo.
 
Um DDP its very serious, and you know this. this is why i even said DDP is a far more
sinister villain than Sean strickland could ever be. strickland is just a typical loud mouth ignorant bigot.
and i dont think he can be redeemed either..
but what makes ddp worse is the fact that this dude isnt ignorant. not by a long shot.
which is why he makes a far better villain for izzy's plot.

strickaland is your standard villain in the comic that robs or kills for money.

DDP= is more like Bane, dr doom, gorilla grodd ...

also werent you guys in here crying throwing a hissy fit when izzy confronted DDP in the cage
and punked DDP for claiming hes more African than him? yall were pearl clutching like crazy,
saying izzy shouldnt of said that, and taking it too far but now yall wanna act edgy.... Man please
Izzy please hurt this man. dont even worry about the belt. try every illegal move possible.
fck that respect sh1t. If i was izzy i would Head butt DDP regardless if i win or lose.
 
