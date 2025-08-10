Dricus being around +200 is insane too much

Kaiokenrye24
He’s had enough fights by now that it should be clear that he’s a dangerous fighter with a method to his madness that it’s nuts that gets he’s continually discounted. I think he will not just beat Khamzat but get a finish.
Khamzat isn’t going to outmuscle Dricus and his gas tank is unproven, what am I missing here? I’m not a gambler I just want to know why he’s such a big underdog here
