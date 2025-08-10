  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dricus being around +200 is insane too much

He’s had enough fights by now that it should be clear that he’s a dangerous fighter with a method to his madness that it’s nuts that gets he’s continually discounted. I think he will not just beat Khamzat but get a finish.

Khamzat isn’t going to outmuscle Dricus and his gas tank is unproven, what am I missing here? I’m not a gambler I just want to know why he’s such a big underdog here
 
It's simply because it's Dricus. Nothing in his arsenal is considered to be elite or even the best of the division. He's not technical, he's unorthodox as fck, & has one of the weirdest styles ever. But all of that is what makes him an anomaly & incredibly hard to figure out.

Also Khamzat has been incredibly hyped & pushed as the next big thing for years & the UFC is gonna ride his "stock" as long as possible.

DDP is one of those guys who will be doubted up until all of his accomplishments are looked back on & appreciated.
 
DDP is going to win. Expect Khamzat to throw haymakers.
 
Wrestling wins fights, and Khamzats wrestling is much better. Dricus has been taken down by people with much worse wrestling. So....Yeah, sad to say, but the odds are in Khamzats favor.
 
His ability to find a way to win is elite
 
Who's betting on Dricus?

Definitely worth it.
 
