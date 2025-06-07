Media Dricus apparently won't fight Imavov if Khamzat is injured?

sports.yahoo.com

DDP Refuses To Fight Imavov If Chimaev Gets Hurt

It sounds like it’s Khamzat Chimaev or nothing for reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. As of now, du Plessis is scheduled to defend his 185-pound strap against Chimaev at UFC 319 live on ESPN+ PPV on Aug. 16 in Chicago, Illinois. It’s an incredible matchup for the UFC’s...
Has anyone else seen this? I was surprised not to see this story already posted on the forums. Apparently DDP responded to Chimaev injury rumors by saying he won't fight Imavov if said rumors are true.
 
It was not a reply to any rumors but he was asked as in what if and the interview is older then the fake rumors
 
Context from what Dricus actually said:

“If I’m already there — you know two weeks — I will fight Imavov if he pulls out. But if he pulls out on four weeks I’m not going to fight. I will wait for him to be ready. I want to beat him because he’s the best right now.”


Nothing burger. He's saying of course he'll fight Imavov if its within a few weeks of the event, but if Khamzat pulls out month(s) in advance, he'd rather rebook that fight.

This makes complete sense.
 
Sherdog will hate DDP now ?
That is true.

But I was more interested in the fact that if Chimaev gets injured now (i.e. next few weeks), then DDP will pull out.

But you're right, he does specify that he'd take a last-minute replacement if Chimaev pulls out within 2 weeks of the event.
 
When has anyone actaully fought a backup fighters? everytime they have been needed they just make a different fight.
 
khamzat just needs to keep it on the low low

save millions on health insurance but independent contractors make their own decisions, tricky isnt it
 
Waiting around to fight Chimmy
He will waste his whole career
Be like Chandler waiting for Connie

