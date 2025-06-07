Alpha_T83
DDP Refuses To Fight Imavov If Chimaev Gets Hurt
It sounds like it’s Khamzat Chimaev or nothing for reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. As of now, du Plessis is scheduled to defend his 185-pound strap against Chimaev at UFC 319 live on ESPN+ PPV on Aug. 16 in Chicago, Illinois. It’s an incredible matchup for the UFC’s...
sports.yahoo.com
Has anyone else seen this? I was surprised not to see this story already posted on the forums. Apparently DDP responded to Chimaev injury rumors by saying he won't fight Imavov if said rumors are true.