Alpha_T83 said: DDP Refuses To Fight Imavov If Chimaev Gets Hurt It sounds like it’s Khamzat Chimaev or nothing for reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. As of now, du Plessis is scheduled to defend his 185-pound strap against Chimaev at UFC 319 live on ESPN+ PPV on Aug. 16 in Chicago, Illinois. It’s an incredible matchup for the UFC’s...

Has anyone else seen this? I was surprised not to see this story already posted on the forums. Apparently DDP responded to Chimaev injury rumors by saying he won't fight Imavov if said rumors are true.

“If I’m already there — you know two weeks — I will fight Imavov if he pulls out. But if he pulls out on four weeks I’m not going to fight. I will wait for him to be ready. I want to beat him because he’s the best right now.”

Context from what Dricus actually said:Nothing burger. He's saying of course he'll fight Imavov if its within a few weeks of the event, but if Khamzat pulls out month(s) in advance, he'd rather rebook that fight.This makes complete sense.