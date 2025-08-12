  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dricus and Khamzat meet for the first time face to face

DDP sounded like he had some nerves there, noticed he still measured up Khamzat with his opportunity. Still probably going to be some shookologists on this video.
 
usernamee said:
It's a hardcore's dream.

And you see this among fighters who have talked about this fight too. They keep saying how excited they are, can't fucking wait for it.

This is Peak UFC.
Click to expand...

Fuck yeah.

This is a fight where I could legitimately see

A) Either guy getting demolished and finished
B) back n forth war
C) fighters will being tested and seeing who can fight through adversity
 
user93150 said:
damn bro, i expected khamzat to look smaller than ddp but wow
Click to expand...
Why? Only place I hear that is on sherdog and in mma media. But no fighters say that, nor do any trainers.. not to mention, Khamzat is over 6ft and DDP is barely 6ft. The weight was always similar between the two so not sure why people thought DDP would be bigger. DDP and Usman look more similar size then Khamzat and DDP.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Media Why have they not done this for Dricus vs Khamzat?
Replies
13
Views
217
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
M
News Khamzat preparing for murder of Dricus DuPlessis
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
4K
AdamWarlock
AdamWarlock
M
Media Caio Borralho predicts Khamzat destroys Dricus as easily as he did Whittaker
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
4K
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand
M
Media Khamzat downplay's Dricus weird fighting style "Weird style don't matter when you are on the ground"
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
Dorkman
Dorkman
M
Media Tito Ortiz: "People have no idea how vicious Khamzat is". Predicts a round 4 finish for Khamzat
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Deltron 6060
Deltron 6060

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,661
Messages
57,677,448
Members
175,803
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top