damn bro, i expected khamzat to look smaller than ddp but wow
How he ever made 170 is mind boggling
Definitely the most intriguing fight in the sport at the moment, can't wait for this one
kind of a wild assessment being we don't even see his face lolKhamzat looks shook tbh
It's a hardcore's dream.
And you see this among fighters who have talked about this fight too. They keep saying how excited they are, can't fucking wait for it.
This is Peak UFC.
Why? Only place I hear that is on sherdog and in mma media. But no fighters say that, nor do any trainers.. not to mention, Khamzat is over 6ft and DDP is barely 6ft. The weight was always similar between the two so not sure why people thought DDP would be bigger. DDP and Usman look more similar size then Khamzat and DDP.