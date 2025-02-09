  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Dricus’s style is horrible

It reminds me a lot of the dean of mean Keith Jardine. How can he be champ??
 
I agree.

He did good..but his fighting style aint my cup of tea. To say it mildly
 
I think strickland's style makes ddp look even worse since he has to awkwardly flail around to even hit sean who is a defense first fighter. Against Izzy or Whittaker DDP looked less goofy
 
His style isn't pretty but this is fighting and with fighting the way you fight doesn't have to look pretty as long as it's effective in which it is for DDP.
 
Dricus fought a more textbook technical fight last night than ever before - ironically though, it was a wild overhand swing that broke Strickland's nose
 
Not aesthetically pleasing, but effective. Anyway, I think he’s a symptom of the MW division. Not all champs are created equal. It’s no surprise that the 2 most talented champs skill wise are at FW and LW.
 
He is a lot better than he looks, because the guy is a bit brutish. He is very strong, durable, surprisingly fast moving in and out, great cardio, and well rounded. A machine.
 
It was like cardio kickboxing with unpredictable power punching mixed in. I thought his style looked super effective last night.
 
You can tell 10.000 things about a man's soul based on if he finds Dricus awesome, annoying, or hilarious.
 
He's getting better technically in the past couple of fights.

His style is super unorthodox and his timing is weird AF, but that's part of what makes him so hard to figure out. Plus, he rearranges faces with one shot when he lands clean.

He broke Whittaker and Strickland's noses with one punch.
 
I can't say its esthetically pleasing but it makes for some wild ass exchanges.
 
