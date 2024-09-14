Dress up nicely for the big MMA sphere event?

Luthien

Luthien

Clawing Cat ◔̯◔
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 16, 2017
Messages
36,578
Reaction score
75,889
Are you guys planning on suiting up for this special sphere occasion?? :) /// :)
giphy.gif


7ef379ec27389962c5df4afcdbef27d8.gif

Going over some clothes and I'm feeling like shining for the sphere :cool:

Will you guys suit up for this card? :D
 
I might even go out and buy a suit later just for the occassion.
 
justmark said:
You are elite !
Click to expand...
tole-tole.gif

Thanks for the boost :) !
milliniar said:
Gonna put on some vintage affliction gear.
Click to expand...

Crows_-_Affliction_Clothing-371762_5000x.jpg


Ares Black said:
I would. Cage fighting is classy AF.
Click to expand...

764533fb961244bdad45d71199b8b4c2.jpg


Your Salad said:
Had Buffalo Bill tailor me a suit specifically for the event.
Click to expand...

images


GrantB13 said:
I might even go out and buy a suit later just for the occassion.
Click to expand...

cat-suit-torie-tiffany.jpg


Sharp!

Kenny Powerth said:
As much bedazzled beads as possible
Click to expand...

Brooch50-2.jpg


HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
I'll be wearing my cookie monster pajamas, they're comfortable while watching the ultimate

sub-buzz-14414-1539568570-1.jpg
Click to expand...

Heh, no tuxedo? :D

DougieJones said:
I'm watching fights in the nude, like usual
Click to expand...

You do you KING *>*
 
Mannnn, it's GREAT to see Dom's 4 Star "No, uh uh" response to this thread's very important question !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
6K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
Trabaho
The stupid thing about the Sphere event
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
podsox
P
svmr_db
Media New details on how the UFC plans to use The Sphere
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
5K
kingghidrah
kingghidrah
jeff7b9
How the spehere works video
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Dana's Conscience
The Sphere Card is kind of trash
5 6 7
Replies
130
Views
4K
GordonMMARamsey
GordonMMARamsey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,226
Messages
56,181,778
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top