Does it have to be the correct eye you complain about and can you just scream "I can't see?"
Will fighters still be required to protect themselves at all times?
Another total shit show...
You're right. Maybe it only has to do with taking away 10% of the fighters purse or something.Isn't this the responsibility of the commisions? Do the UFC actually have control of these rules?
"They are looking to make these changes quickly, and it's going to basically take things out of the ref's hands. The ref will not be able to call it a judgment call. It'll happen quickly.""
Uh, how's that supposed to work? Who else would be responsible for calling a foul besides the ref?
After second thought that could be in reference to point deductions"They are looking to make these changes quickly, and it's going to basically take things out of the ref's hands. The ref will not be able to call it a judgment call. It'll happen quickly.""
Uh, how's that supposed to work? Who else would be responsible for calling a foul besides the ref?