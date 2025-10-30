Rumored "Drastic Eye-Poke Rule Changes" Happening In UFC Next Week

oski said:
Does it have to be the correct eye you complain about and can you just scream "I can't see?"

Will fighters still be required to protect themselves at all times?

Another total shit show...
Isn't this the responsibility of the commisions? Do the UFC actually have control of these rules?
 
"They are looking to make these changes quickly, and it's going to basically take things out of the ref's hands. The ref will not be able to call it a judgment call. It'll happen quickly.""

Uh, how's that supposed to work? Who else would be responsible for calling a foul besides the ref?
 
How does Josh Thompson know?

Is he involved in rule changes?

Anyhoo, I bet there will be some officials that review the tape and issue a fine afterwards. Maybe even overturn a fight, like switch from a NC to a DQ a week after the fight.
 
Tibbles said:
Isn't this the responsibility of the commisions? Do the UFC actually have control of these rules?
You're right. Maybe it only has to do with taking away 10% of the fighters purse or something.

I assume UFC can do that without the athletic commissions involvement.
 
Axe720 said:
"They are looking to make these changes quickly, and it's going to basically take things out of the ref's hands. The ref will not be able to call it a judgment call. It'll happen quickly.""

Uh, how's that supposed to work? Who else would be responsible for calling a foul besides the ref?
My guess, A.I. and/or instant replay.

Been saying for years cameras & instant replay needs to be used a lot more. Refs cannot see things. Judges can't see shit. HD cameras catch way more.

The old saying,

"The hand is quicker than the eye"
Note the irony.

There's a peeping Tom joke somewhere in sight.
 
Axe720 said:
"They are looking to make these changes quickly, and it's going to basically take things out of the ref's hands. The ref will not be able to call it a judgment call. It'll happen quickly.""

Uh, how's that supposed to work? Who else would be responsible for calling a foul besides the ref?
After second thought that could be in reference to point deductions
 
haanji this is good buddy 👍🏽hopefully it is slap dangal foul system

automatic 10-8 round regardless you are performing well 👮🏿 if you receive proper banging it is now 10-7

2 foul in 3 round matchup you are disqualified, 3 if it is 5

there is no honor in cheating yaar idk why mma dangal are so far behind for this
 
