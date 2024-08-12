Drama schools

SSgt Dickweed

I would always hear about this or that actor went to drama school in London since they were 12 until they graduated at 18 or something.

What type of schools are these? Are there subjects like Math, Science and PE just like other "regular" schools? This topic bugs me for some reason.
 
It's schools where Bill Cosby and Kevin spacey are teachers to prepare them for the casting couch
 
Yep. Drama School. Where you go to learn how to get A Listers Vin Diesel , Jason Mamoa and The Rock coffee inbetween shooting scenes.
 
Some kind soul recently started posting this stuff. Study this properly and you all good dawg iirc
 
It’s a gateway to prepare students for their Illuminati initiations.
 
I think you have to complete your general education requirements to get your degree in associates or bachelor's
 
