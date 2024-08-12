Drama schools

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,116
- Reaction score
- 11,828
I would always hear about this or that actor went to drama school in London since they were 12 until they graduated at 18 or something.
What type of schools are these? Are there subjects like Math, Science and PE just like other "regular" schools? This topic bugs me for some reason.
What type of schools are these? Are there subjects like Math, Science and PE just like other "regular" schools? This topic bugs me for some reason.