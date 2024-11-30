Drake Suing Universal & Spotify over Diss Track....

Ya. You read that right. Drake is accusing the two for artificially pumping up Kendricks diss track towards him. Pretty much hes pissed cause he thinks they used bots and shit to increase the popularity of "not like us", which made a mockery of Drake, called him out, made fun of him... putting it simply......dissed him.Lol.Welcome to 2024 friends. Where rappers get so butt hurt they file lawsuits over diss tracks.No wonder DMX hated this dude.