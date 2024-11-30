Drake Suing Universal & Spotify over Diss Track....

Ya. You read that right. Drake is accusing the two for artificially pumping up Kendricks diss track towards him. Pretty much hes pissed cause he thinks they used bots and shit to increase the popularity of "not like us", which made a mockery of Drake, called him out, made fun of him... putting it simply......dissed him.

Lol.

Welcome to 2024 friends. Where rappers get so butt hurt they file lawsuits over diss tracks.


No wonder DMX hated this dude.
 
Its better than to shoot people over a diss but still pathetic.
 
Its better than to shoot people over a diss but still pathetic.
Well...sure, but a lawsuit ...lol. I understand the context but still. Its bad enough he is a Canadian rapper trying to act hard, but jeez. This doesnt help his case at all, no pun intended.
 
Well...sure, but a lawsuit ...lol. I understand the context but still. Its bad enough he is a Canadian rapper trying to act hard, but jeez. This doesnt help his case at all, no pun intended.
Drake is known to be weak not exactly a guy with street cred. Its pretty much the most pathetic thing besides these drill rappers killing each other over nothing.
 
