Looks like Dragon's Dogma finally got a sequel announcement, after much interest in seeing it from fans. It's one of my favourite ARPGs, and I always found the pawn system innovative, so I'm definitely intrigued to see if they can further improve on it.
Any interest here? It's a vaguely niche game, but has just enough popularity to be notable in a broader sense.
