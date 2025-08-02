Ryu is the main protagonist of the Street Fighter series, first appearing in the original Street Fighter. He is an experienced martial artist, highly focused on his training, aiming to become the strongest he can. Ryu is Japanese and is depicted as a stoic martial artist from Japan.I chose Mackenyu as my Ryu. Mackenyu (age 28) is a Japanese actor who is best known worldwide for his role as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’slive-action series. He also starred in manga adaptations of(2021),(2017),(2019) and(2023).Casting Mackenyu is like a full circle moment because he is the son of legendary actor Sonny Chiba (who gained international fame through his martial arts prowess) who starred in(1974) which is the inspiration for the name of the Street Fighter video game.The actual Street Fighter movie will enter production on August 2025 and they’ve cast Andrew Koji as Ryu. I’m a fan of the actor and he would be the perfect Karnak, but he just has the wrong look to play Ryu. Koji just exudes a bad guy aura, most likely because of his eyes.