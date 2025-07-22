Update: July 21, 2025

Dragonlord's Fantasy Casting Vol. 24 - WONDER WOMAN

After a 6-year absence and retiring after striking jackpot with my David Corenswet casting as Superman, the Dragonlord Fantasy Casting is back!Upon receiving news today that the new DC Studios have attached Ana Nogueira to pen the script for their Wonder Woman reboot, I listed the fans' most popular picks to play the Amazonian princess. I like some of the fans' picks (Adria Arjona (33, 5'7"), Eiza Gonzalez (35, 5'8") and Melissa Barrera (35, 5'7")) but I was thinking that I would prefer the actress to be a bit taller and preferably in their late 20s or just reached 30. I do have someone in mind for a couple of years now and since I haven't heard her name mentioned yet, I thought it would be fun to do another Fantasy Casting.So my first pick for the new Wonder Woman is. The American and Argentine actress is currently 28 years-old (born on June 1997) and stands at 5'9" in height. Similar to Gal Gadot whom fans criticized for being too thin when she was initially cast, Morrone can also transform herself to Wonder Woman shape by undergoing intense physical training for the role.Morrone appeared in(2018) with Bruce Willis early in her career. She gained recognition and critical acclaim for her breakout role in(2023) miniseries which earned her a a Best Supporting Actress nominations from the Critics' Choice Television Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. She was in 5-year relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio which ended on 2022. Her mom was in a long-term relationship with Al Pacino; theactor still consider her as his stepdaughter. Morrone can next be seen alongside Tom Hiddleston as part of the main cast ofseason 2.