Movies Dragonlord Fantasy Casting Vol. 24 - WONDER WOMAN

Update: July 21, 2025

Dragonlord's Fantasy Casting Vol. 24 - WONDER WOMAN

After a 6-year absence and retiring after striking jackpot with my David Corenswet casting as Superman, the Dragonlord Fantasy Casting is back!

Upon receiving news today that the new DC Studios have attached Ana Nogueira to pen the script for their Wonder Woman reboot, I listed the fans' most popular picks to play the Amazonian princess. I like some of the fans' picks (Adria Arjona (33, 5'7"), Eiza Gonzalez (35, 5'8") and Melissa Barrera (35, 5'7")) but I was thinking that I would prefer the actress to be a bit taller and preferably in their late 20s or just reached 30. I do have someone in mind for a couple of years now and since I haven't heard her name mentioned yet, I thought it would be fun to do another Fantasy Casting.

So my first pick for the new Wonder Woman is Camila Morrone. The American and Argentine actress is currently 28 years-old (born on June 1997) and stands at 5'9" in height. Similar to Gal Gadot whom fans criticized for being too thin when she was initially cast, Morrone can also transform herself to Wonder Woman shape by undergoing intense physical training for the role.

Morrone appeared in Death Wish (2018) with Bruce Willis early in her career. She gained recognition and critical acclaim for her breakout role in Daisy Jones & the Six (2023) miniseries which earned her a a Best Supporting Actress nominations from the Critics' Choice Television Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. She was in 5-year relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio which ended on 2022. Her mom was in a long-term relationship with Al Pacino; the Godfather actor still consider her as his stepdaughter. Morrone can next be seen alongside Tom Hiddleston as part of the main cast of The Night Manager season 2.

381NOuR.jpeg
 
My other pick for Wonder Woman would be Courtney Eaton. I have been a fan of the Australian actress ever since I saw her in Mad Max: Fury Road and Gods of Egypt. The 5'10" beauty is currently 29 years-old (born on January 1996). The actress has been receiving praise for her subtle and nuanced performance in Showtime's thriller drama series Yellowjackets. Courtney recently bought the rights to the film rights to Girl in Pieces novel in which she will produce and star.

8swfk9R.jpeg
 
Since we're going for the Mediterranean look, my nomination is young Irene Papas. She would have made a great Diana.

irene-papas-4.jpg
 
