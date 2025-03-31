Dragon Sleeper: brutal neck crank ignored by fighters

Human Bass

Also known as the executioner. Here are some examples:





It can be applied from back control, seems like a good option if the gloves are getting in they way of the rnc.

But since it is a rather brutal crank, fighters dont do it in training, it would be considered a douche move. Without training people forget it is an option, but I truly believe it could work well in mma.
 
Probably ignored because you're only likely to catch white and yellow belts with it.
 
Probably ignored because you're only likely to catch white and yellow belts with it.
Not really, it is done from dominant positions. And it is a brutal cervical crank, so it is a forbidden move in bjj
 
