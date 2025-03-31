Dragon Sleeper: brutal neck crank ignored by fighters

Human Bass
Also known as the executioner. Here are some examples:
It can be applied from back control, seems like a good option if the gloves are getting in they way of the rnc.
But since it is a rather brutal crank, fighters dont do it in training, it would be considered a douche move. Without training people forget it is an option, but I truly believe it could work well in mma.
