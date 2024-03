I think the bigger story is that this, what, like 0.4% of the population, manage to be mentally ill wackos more often than not.



Gettin' a little sick and tired of hearing how "normal" these people are, when their clear mental illness is right in your face. It starts at "I'm a biological woman. Embrace my derangement and call me beautiful, or else!".



These people are not well, and I'm sick and tired of pretending that they are. They don't need encouragement. They need help.