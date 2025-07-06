Crime Dozens of masked individuals attacked ICE detention center, responding officer shot in neck

These people are terrorists.

They attacked an ice detention center and used fireworks to supposedly draw out officers, then shot at the officer, the officer was hit by a bullet in the neck.

Time for some zero tolerance response.

Officer shot during attack on Texas ICE detention facility

An unknown number of suspects vandalized the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility outside Prairieland, Texas.
Mr Holmes said:
And these dumbasses don't understand why they're masking up.
<{MingNope}>

it's almost like the fact that everyone hates you and wants to kill you in every community you go into should show you something.

surely we should have assumed masked feds kidnapping american citizens across the country with the most guns on earth would go poorly.
 
Stoic1 said:
Just gonna capture this post for posterity.

The left always advocates for violence.
I advocate for human rights. ICE is a fucking menace to society. Anyone that signs up to be an ice agent ripping kids from their parents, throwing people in vans, and letting people die in detention are some of the worst low life assholes.
 
Everyone?

The majority of the country wanted illegal immigrants deported. This is what Trump ran on.
 
Define everyone.
 
Stoic1 said:
FIFY.
most americans want to see immigrants given amnesty over being violently deported.

Support Rises For Giving Most Undocumented Immigrants A Pathway To Legal Status vs. Deportations, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds; More Than 9 In 10 Voters Say Politically Motivated Violence In The U.S. Is A Serious Problem | Quinnipiac U

"Keep a path open for undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S. legally, say voters, who are unhappy with the way deportations are being handled," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
What Americans think about Trump’s deportations right now

As President Donald Trump seeks to keep his campaign promise of mass deportations, a majority of Americans say actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have “gone too far,” according to a new poll.
koa pomaikai said:
Everyone?

The majority of the country wanted illegal immigrants deported. This is what Trump ran on.
the majority of people who voted in the election did. not the majority of the country. the majority of the country, in fact, literally didn't vote.
 
